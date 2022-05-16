Chloe Sevigny’s Sleek Wedding Hairstyle Is The Perfect Blend Of Traditional & Modern

As New York City’s resident indie cool girl, you’d probably expect Chloë Sevigny to take an out-of-the-box approach when it came to her bridal look. But this past weekend, the actor’s Connecticut nuptials had all the trappings of a traditional wedding: a white church, white flowers, the groom (art gallery director Siniša Mačković) in a black tux, and the bride in a white dress and a simple yet radiant beauty look. Chloe Sevigny’s slick back bun wedding hair was perhaps the most surprisingly traditional element, while still maintaining a chic edge.

It’s not yet clear who’s responsible for Sevigny’s hair and makeup, but one of her guests, Derek Blasberg who also happens to be head of fashion and beauty at YouTube), shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram. “Of course, Chloe Sevigny is the coolest girl in New York,” he wrote in the caption, “But did you know she's a top secret traditionalist too? She loves toiles, houndstooth, personalized stationery on heavy cardstock, worn-in cardigan sets, and etiquette lessons as much as the next New Englander.”

Given this insight into Sevigny’s personality, her bridal glam makes perfect sense. Blasberg went on to reference “multiple bridal looks”, but the one he shared a glimpse of was presumably from the ceremony.

One of Blasberg’s photos shows Sevigny and Mačković exiting the church, her sleek, middle-parted bun in a neat knot at the nape of her neck. Behind one ear, the actor has a cluster of small white flowers, giving the hairstyle a youthful, ethereal look.

As Blasberg mentioned in his post, Sevigny and Mačković were legally married in March of 2020 and share a two-year-old son, Vanja Sevigny Mačković. For the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary, Sevigny shared a photo from this ceremony, which took place at City Hall in New York City and was a bit more what you’d expect from the star. She wore an all-black outfit with a short white veil and a small floral bouquet, with Mačković in a black, wide-leg suit.

If anything, Sevigny’s contrasting wedding looks further prove that she’s capable of pulling off a multitude of looks and that you should never feel pinned into one aesthetic on your big day — brides-to-be, take notes.