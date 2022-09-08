Few things are as thrilling as getting all dressed up for your birthday, and despite their regular schedule of glamorous events, celebrities are not immune to the excitement. Case in point: Karlie Kloss’ extravagant party in honor of her milestone 30th birthday (which, for the record, was back in early August, but she’s apparently just now getting around to celebrating). For the occasion, the model wore a shimmery black and gold long-sleeved gown and sleek high ponytail, but Karlie Kloss’ birthday makeup was the real star of the show — and is bound to inspire your fall beauty looks.

In preparation for the big night, Kloss tapped makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who also works with A-listers like Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid. Vanngo shared snaps of the “sultry glam” on Instagram, giving fans a close-up look at his stunning work. Rather than match her sparkly gown, Kloss went for more subtle makeup, but it still packed a punch. Vanngo created a bronze-y orange-toned smokey eye with voluminous lashes and feathered brows. To complement the bold eye look, the artist added a soft contour, pink blush, and matte pink lip color. Of course, her skin is perfectly flawless and radiant.

Kloss’ hair was styled by Ricardo Rojas, who gave the star a sleek, high ponytail that cascaded down her back in soft waves. As a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, the model originally became known for her blonde bombshell look but made the switch to brunette earlier this year — along with a slew of other celebrities.

“After a decade of being blonde, I finally crossed over to the dark side,” Kloss wrote in a January 2022 Instagram post revealing her brunette transformation. Since then, she’s experimented with various shades but seems to be pretty content with her new look. After all, there’s no denying that the model’s blue eyes are even more striking against her dark hair. Bronzed eyeshadow looks, like the one she wore for her birthday celebration, are also extremely complementary on a brunette Kloss.

While beauty experts predict that bright eyeshadow colors like fuchsia, cobalt, violet, and Kelly green on the menu this fall, let Kloss’ birthday look serve as a reminder that bronze looks will never go out of style.