There were the official winners on Inauguration Day — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — and then the unofficial winners, per the internet, who became viral figures on social media. One of the people to emerge from this group was Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Kamala Harris. The shift from Emhoff as a relatively private figure to a full-fledge fashionista began when she wore a full look from Thom Browne to a ceremony that honored victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 19, followed by her Miu Miu coat moment the next day, which sent Twitter-verse into a frenzy. According to fashion forecaster Lyst, on Jan. 20 her designer piece caused a 455 percent spike in search for Miu Miu coats.

If you thought the attention surrounding Emhoff and her style were ephemeral reactions from just Inauguration Day, Emhoff herself proved that isn't so. On Jan. 28, IMG Models announced they were representing her. Though further details surrounding the exact nature of what the agency and Emhoff will do together has yet to be released, you can infer the partnership will touch on Emhoff's passion for fashion and design. For those who follow her on Instagram — she has 355k followers and counting — you know the budding, slow-fashion designer likes to crochet her own clothes and accessories. If you're not too familiar with her social media account, or want to further research this future It girl, ahead are several need-to-know details about Emhoff. One fact is certain: You will absolutely see more of her in 2021.

Emhoff Is The Stepdaughter Of Vice President Kamala Harris

Douglas Emhoff, married Harris on Aug. 2014 in Santa Barbara, California and Harris' sister Maya officiated the ceremony. The VP is known as Momala to her stepchildren Cole and Ella, who are named after musicians John Coltrane and Ella Fitzgerald, respectively. In a story for Elle, Harris shared that the kids call her by that nickname because they all didn't like the term stepmom.

Emhoff Attends Parsons In New York City

According to her LinkedIn, she studies at The Parsons School of Design (2017 to 2021), aiming for a bachelor's degree in fine arts. She specializes in making knitwear and said in an interview with GARAGE that she wants to one day start her own knitwear line.

Emhoff Makes Her Own Clothes

Specifically, she has learned to crochet and has made pieces such as this watermelon-hued jacket, bags, bucket hats, and even dresses. She likes to model her designs and shares her creations on Instagram. Though Emhoff's personal website is down, she previously had it open for commissions from fans.

Emhoff's Outfit Went Viral On Inauguration Day

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On Jan. 20, Emhoff's Miu Miu coat caught the attention of the internet. The houndstooth outerwear was from the label's Fall/Winter 2020 collection and featured dazzling beaded embellishments on the shoulder and a crisp white collar.

And Underneath Her Coat, She Wore Batsheva

Emhoff worked with designer Batsheva Hay to create the burgundy puff-sleeve moiré dress. "My mood board was very 'little girl,' in a sense, a lot of scalloped collars and big silhouette shoulders and small buttons," Emhoff said to Vogue. "I was going for something girlier, to embrace my feminine side — especially after that suit that I felt so great in — because, like, how many times do you prepare yourself to attend an inauguration? This momentous of an event deserves a momentous outfit." Emhoff also worked with stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson for the occasion, whose notable clients include actresses Mackenzie Foy, Kiernan Shipka, Jennifer Garner, and Christian Serratos.

Emhoff Signed With IMG Models

The international modeling agency shared the news on its Instagram account by posting a black-and-white photo of Emhoff, which was taken by photographer Guanchen Liu. Emhoff's mother tweeted, "Very proud (but nervous) MAMA! Ella will stay true to her cheeky self with all of our support," in reaction to the news about her daughter. The announcement came just days after IMG Models shared that it will represent poet laureate Amanda Gorman — another breakout star from President Joe Biden's inauguration. Emhoff and Gorman are in good company as they join the agency's celebrity-studded roster, which includes Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss, and Gisele Bündchen.

Emhoff's Style Is Eclectic & Ever-Changing

In an interview with GARAGE, Emhoff shared that she's learning to separate her artistic vision from her personal style. "I think for a while I felt a lot of pressure to have [vivid colors] be in my style," she said. "So when I was creating my own personal style, I wore a lot of crazier, more colorful, more fur-based, a lot more fun clothing, but I think as I've gotten older a little bit and understood what my personal style is, it's nice to have that kind of separation because then I can put all that, I guess, creative energy into my work and have my style and dress via a go-to uniform." Based on Emhoff's choices for a more toned-down dress on Inauguration Day, as well as her penchant for tailored pieces like Thom Browne, this future model's style will evolve over time from what's currently on her 'gram.