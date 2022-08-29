Once upon a time, the bridal formula was, most often, simply comprised of weekend dates and bridesmaid dresses from a few leading lines, among other things. But lately, it seems that wedding etiquette is changing, and rules are more flexible, and thus less straightforward, than they once were. Just take the matter of guest attire as an example: On Sunday, Dua Lipa wore a sheer wedding guest dress to the nuptials of Simon Porte Jacquemus and his partner Marco Maestri in Charleval, France. She sidestepped the tradition of wearing mostly modest gowns and inveigled onlookers everywhere that sexy can also be sweet.

Lipa’s ethereal-looking outfit was composed of a white bikini and a sheer, floral dress from Jacquemus’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection (Look 14, to be exact). The floor-length number also featured a thigh-high slit, a square neckline, capped sleeves, and an open back. She completed the see-through outfit with statement earrings, strappy canvas heels and a structured black bag — all by Jacquemus. For glam, she went simple with a natural-looking blowout, light eye makeup, and a deep rose tint on her lips and cheeks.

While wearing white as a wedding guest is traditionally considered a faux pas, it seems that the hosts approved it in this case. Photos showed that many female guests, including shoe designer Amina Muaddi, beauty influencer Didi Stone, and Jacquemus’ grandmother Liline wore white to the event. And even with an array of sexy low-rise skirts, cutout dresses, and two-piece sets to be admired amongst the attendees, Lipa was the only one to push the envelope so far with a naked wedding guest dress.

Then again, one might not expect less from the style star who’s worn a body-con dress held together by pins, a leather dress covered in flames, and a bedazzled bra in the past week alone. Plus, a subversive edge seems appropriate enough for a wedding guest outfit to celebrate the fashion designer behind the mini bag and the tiny cardigan.

Those who desire Lipa’s exact look will be disappointed to know that her dress is not yet available to shop. However, should you want to channel the same vibe at your next event, there are similar styles to shop. Find them ahead, along with Lipa’s exact accessories.

