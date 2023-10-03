Actor, singer, mother, entrepreneur — Jennifer Lopez, quite literally, does it all. Of course, we’d be remiss not to refer to her as a style icon, too. Yes, over the years, the A-lister has cemented herself as one of Hollywood’s leading fashion muses. Sure, many of her buzzy looks veer into over-the-top bold territory (the world will never forget her iconic jungle print dress circa 2000); however, the Marry Me actor also loves a good elevated basic, including neutral blazers, understated knits, and of course, her coveted breezy midis. Case in point: On Oct. 1, Lopez wore a crisp white Schiaparelli button-down dress, which she spiced up by way of high-shine gold accessories.

Before heading to an event for her cocktail brand, Delola, this weekend, Lopez posted her impromptu backyard photoshoot on Instagram, showing fans how she jazzed up her LWD. The Shotgun Wedding actor coordinated her metallic accents, including a gold clutch from Cult Gaia and sky-high platform heels, to the number’s mish-mash of quirky-shaped buttons (think eyes, lips, keyholes, etc). And the matching moment didn’t end there: The “Let’s Get Loud” singer wore two chunky gold rings as well, keeping the gold theme going. Finally, Lopez rounded out the look with rhinestone earrings and Linda Farrow sunglasses.

Later in the day, Lopez hit up the Daytime Beauty Awards, where she presented the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award to her long-time personal trainer, the one and only Tracy Anderson. For the event, Lopez traded her shirt dress for another white number — this time, a Bach Mai’s hand-painted floral gown from its Resort 2023 collection. She styled the dramatic gown with mules from Femme L.A. and Dior jewelry in various shades of pink.

Though summer may officially be over (sad, we know), you needn’t bid farewell to your little white dresses — simply team the number with tights or thigh-socks, and you’re good to go. From there, top off the look with Lopez-approved accents.