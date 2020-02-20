With the first day of spring only a month away, we're deep into the planning stages of our warm-weather wardrobe revamp. There are plenty of seasonal staples we can't wait to welcome into our closets yet again, but what excites us most are the new trends we've yet to give a spin. And at a risk-free price point, we're all the more likely to dive in.

From statement dresses to bohemian-inspired basics, we're sharing three bold spring trends you can make your own this season using pieces from Walmart.com. Check out our favorites from their new spring selection, below.

Statement Dresses

Easy to pair with all your favorite accompanying basics — sneakers, sandals, leather, and knits — statement dresses are one of the most versatile pieces for spring. This season, we're adding a bit of color to our wardrobes with bold primary colors, high-contrast graphic florals, and ‘70s-inspired prints.

Edgy Prep

From mini skirts to loafers, it's fair to say the preppy trend is as ubiquitous as ever this season. We're turning an eye to matching knit sets, bright plaids, and vintage-inspired accessories to bring the look full circle.

Boho Vibes

Retro-inspired yet totally on-trend, the boho look is as comfortable and effortless as it is stylish. Think: everyday denim paired with clogs and a white flowy blouse, colorful crochet dresses, strappy sandals, and quilted jackets.