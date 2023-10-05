After making a splash sitting front row at a number of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 shows (see: Loewe and Balenciaga), Emily Ratajkowski is officially back in New York. But that doesn’t mean the stylish strolls have stopped. In fact, the star seemed to pick up where she left off in France. Yes, whether she’s sauntering around downtown Manhattan with her Husky-German shepherd mix Colombo in tow or running errands alongside her toddler Sylvester, the model treats the Big Apple streets as her own catwalk. And on Oct. 4, she turned her off-duty style up a notch (or two). While dropping her son off at preschool in SoHo, Ratajkowski turned heads in vintage monogrammed Dior pieces. Mom goals, indeed.

The My Body author’s two archival Dior separates hail from John Galliano’s Spring 2004 collection. On top, she wore a navy and light blue monogram jacket, which she left mostly unbuttoned (a classic EmRata move). The throwback moment continued with her coordinating ankle-length red and white labeled trousers, which were a sound option for the oddly warm weather in New York City.

Clearly, Ratajkowski was in the mood to sport as many logos as possible yesterday, considering she kept the trend going with her accents. The street style star’s Miu Miu sunglasses were branded with the Italian house’s signature font, while her Loewe runners subtly featured the signature “L” in cursive on the side.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Archival Dior has become a fixture in Ratajkowski’s street style rotation this year. At London Fashion Week last month, before changing into a deconstructed LBD for the star-studded Vogue World after-party, she was spotted wearing another monogram John Galliano look. For the outing, the model chose a wrap minidress from Dior’s 2004 Rastafari-inspired capsule collection. The number featured a brown variation of the house’s signature monogram print along with a red, yellow, and green stripe across the bodice and hem. To complete her daytime outfit, Ratajkowski donned vintage Dior logo boots, a Prada Arqué shoulder bag, and a large Gemini medallion around her neck.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Recreate EmRata’s latest off-duty look with the TZR-approved pieces ahead, and keep an eye out for her next errand-running ensemble.