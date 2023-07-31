Dua Lipa is spending the rest of summer in her home country Albania. Along the way, she’s shared behind-the-scenes snaps of what she’s up to and the outfits she packed for her vacation. Lately, our IG feed is populated with pics of the singer wearing Y2K-inspired bikinis, chunky rosette jewelry, and easy, breezy dresses. Most recently, Lipa wore a sheer dress and thong combo that gave off mermaid vibes. (Coincidentally, the star actually played the character of Mermaid Barbie in the Greta Gerwig film Barbie.)

On July 30, Lipa brought all the seaside style inspo we needed when she posed on a rocky beach during golden hour. The “Levitating” singer wore a red crochet Blumarine gown, which featured a bustier-style plunging bodice and a fishtail train skirt. Underneath her see-through number, she wore plain black thong bottoms — tapping into the fashion trend that’s taken over Hollywood. She styled the subtly sultry outfit with silver hoops, gold rings, and an oversized crystal pendant around her neck. To complement this laid-back ocean look, Lipa wore her wavy hair down and loose. The star also went for a no-makeup makeup look — relying on only a gold-infused highlighter and a mauve lip to achieve a sun-kissed complexion.

This isn’t the first time Lipa has opted for a striking thong-exposed moment for summer. Earlier this month, at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, she walked the red carpet in a daring silver Bottega Veneta fishnet dress with a white thong. It’s clear that sheer, floor-length gowns are the sartorial stars of Lipa’s warm weather wardrobe, whether she’s at a Hollywood soirée or lounging on the Albanian beaches. We can only hope the actor brings her love for a sheer moment into fall. (If anyone can free the nip in chilly weather, it’s Lipa.)

If you also want to dip your toes into the sheer dress trend, shop similar frocks ahead. Then, slip on your favorite undergarment for that peek-a-boo moment.