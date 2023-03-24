Dua Lipa Might Have Just Discovered The Next It Bikini Brand

Vacation season has begun — at least for celebrities in Hollywood, as several stars flew to various tropical destinations for a little R&R this week. Model Kaia Gerber and her Elvis beau Austin Butler were spotted in Mexico after a busy awards season while Kim and Khloé Kardashian enjoyed some sisterly bonding time in Cabo San Lucas. Dua Lipa, too, was away soaking up the sun in Jamaica. She seemed to have a blast, based off of her Instagram’s carousel of photos. In one happy image, Lipa wore a floral bikini from Feline, as she struck a pose on the beach. The swimsuit specifically caught our attention because of its vibrant multicolor print and cheeky fit.

For those who love the suit as much as we do, we did a little digging and tracked down her exact two-piece to shop. She’s wearing Feline’s Naomi Top and Philo Bottoms — both items are still available for purchase, though likely not for long. The top comes in a classic triangle silhouette while the bottoms can be worn in two ways: as a low-rise fit or pulled up for a high-cut leg look. According to the brand’s website, the small business designs its swimsuits in Los Angeles and makes them in Bali from deadstock fabric. Currently, the brand only has 8.7k followers on Instagram, making it a wonderful hidden gem for those who want a suit from an under-the-radar, celebrity-approved label.

The singer styled her playful bikini with a pair of whimsical wire earrings from Bottega Veneta. The accessory was crafted into a flower shape. It appears Lipa was in Jamaica to conduct travel research for her weekly lifestyle newsletter Service95. Founded in 2021 by Lipa, the free subscription offers readers everything, from travel advice and book recommendations to political commentary, with stories written both by her and guest contributors. In her Insta caption, the star wrote: “All calm and stress freeee! Spent a couple weeks out at @goldeneye@islandoutpost and I wrote about some of my favourite spots in Jamaica for @Service95 issue #059 this week 🇯🇲🦜💛 +++ ...”

As you plot out your summer travel plans, make sure to scoop up Lipa’s exact pieces, ahead, so that you’ll have your poolside outfit ready in advance. It’ll give you one less thing to worry about when packing.