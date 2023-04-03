If you haven’t noticed, 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Anne Hathaway. Last month, the 40 year old was confirmed to star in Mother Mary, a melodrama that explores the relationship between a pop singer (Hathaway) and a fashion designer (Michaela Coel). Now, on April 2, she added yet another impressive project to her lengthy resume: Hathaway stars in Versace’s campaign for its new Icons collection. And, spoiler alert: The looks are arguably some of her best to date.

Shot by Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, the imagery shows Hathaway in key Versace pieces like a structured corset, shimmery mini, and black jersey dress with Medusa medallion detailing stamped on the straps. According to Vogue, this design was inspired by the Spring ‘96 Atelier Versace collection. The Icons collection is available to shop online and in stores today. Additionally, to coincide with the exciting campaign, Donatella Versace herself shared the announcement on Instagram with her 10.1 million followers.

Her IG caption read: “​Anne Hathaway stars in the campaign and is the most amazing Versace woman. I am a huge fan of her work, of course, but more than that, I admire her as a woman. She is a huge star, she is a businesswoman, she is creative, and she is exceptionally kind. That is what makes a Versace Icon!” It’s clear Donatella has had her eyes on the actor for quite some time as back in March, Hathaway was one of the many celebrity guests who attended Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in LA.

Courtesy Of Versace

Donatella also dropped a behind-the-scenes clip, showing herself and Hathaway laughing on set while shooting the campaign. In one clip you can hear the star commenting on the ensembles as she said: “[The clothes] all remind me of films that I love... You know, like that little dress reminds me for some reason of Moonstruck.” Clearly, the two are forging a close bond, so this definitely won’t be the last partnership between the actor and the fashion house.

If you love the campaign imagery, you can shop the actor’s exact looks from the Icons collection below.