Charli XCX swapped her leather hot pants for a chic white wedding dress over the weekend as she said ‘I do.’ The inimitable performer married her partner, The 1975 drummer George Daniel, in a low-key ceremony in Hackney. And in true trend-setter fashion, her look upped the ante.

The chart-topper was the latest celebrity to opt for Vivienne Westwood on her big day but instead of layers of tulle and a floor-sweeping length, Charli went the mini route instead. The 32-year-old wore the thigh-skimming Nova Cora, which tips its head to the late designer’s seminal Cocotte silhouette from the ‘90s. (The Cocotte has had such a resurgence in popularity lately, British Vogue even named it ‘the Wedding Dress of the Decade.’)

The ivory satin off-shoulder Nova Cora features the same ancient Greek statue-style corset and drapery around the hips and neckline, and while some brides decide to add an additional train, club scene icon Charli evidently didn’t want to be slowed down. The Grammy Award-winning star also teamed the chic silhouette with patent slingback Amita 85 heels by Jimmy Choo. Putting her Choos to the test, the couple walked to their ceremony in East London. In the words of one social media commentator: “I love it when celebrities have normal weddings!”

Breaking the news herself, Charli shared a glimpse at her outfit on TikTok which quickly amassed over 3 million likes.

Charli and her Apple co-writer Daniel met while collaborating on Brat, and have been romantically linked since spring 2022. For their intimate Saturday celebration, the pair were joined by some 20 guests, including The 1975 band members Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald. (A rep told press that Matty Healy was unable to attend as he flew straight from Daniel’s bachelor trip in Ibiza last week to support his actor fiancé Gabbriette on the promotional tour for I Know What You Did Last Summer.)

After the ceremony at Hackney Town Hall, attendees gathered at nearby Italian restaurant Dalla for a family-style meal of pasta. According to The Sun, passersby were surprised to see the famous bride casually sitting outside on a bench having a cigarette and a glass of wine in her veil.

Later that evening, Charli slipped into a long-sleeve white mini dress — keeping her Choos and omnipresent sunglasses on — and headed for a night out at hotspot Ellie’s. Although there was a strict no social media policy, reportedly, you just had to say “Charli” at the door to gain access to the late night dance party.

It’s believed that the London bash was just a warm-up for a bigger wedding celebration planned in Sicily later this year. Brat bridal watch continues!