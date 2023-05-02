You’re likely still reeling from co-chair Dua Lipa’s vintage Chanel bridal look at the 2023 Met Gala last night because, well, same, or perhaps just catching up on all the fashion you missed — either way, we’re here to tell you the incredible outfits didn’t stop with the red carpet. After the dinner wrapped up inside the museum, the celebrities who still had energy left enjoyed a little nightcap and some even made an outfit change. Stars like Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, for example, hit up the 2023 Met Gala after-parties in fashion looks that were a little more low-key than their red carpet pieces.

Jenner, for example, traded in her custom black shimmery Marc Jacobs bodysuit for a booty-baring see-through playsuit by Nensi Dojaka. The look was inspired by a specific style on Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1994 runway, worn by supermodel Nadja Auermann. Her litter sis Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, took a different approach to her after-hours outfit, opting for an ankle-length black and white gown by Haider Ackermann. Then there was RiRi, who showed off her baby bump in a white cropped jacket and coordinating skirt with a dramatic slit. She polished off the going-out look with a medley of pearl necklaces, which was a major jewelry trend last night.

Scroll ahead for all the Met Gala after-party fashion moments, which may just be better than the actual red carpet looks.

Aubrey Plaza

The White Lotus actor attended Stella McCartney’s after-party at Zero Bond in a dazzling mini dress.

Plaza & Madelyn Cline

Plaza and Cline posed for a photo at McCartney’s bash.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid was at Zero Bond too, wearing a sleek lace sheer number and playful gloves.

Karlie Kloss

The model, who revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet, went with a voluminous sheer look.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez opted for a polished Ralph Lauren suit. She chose platform heels to complete the formal outfit.

Penélope Cruz

Cruz slipped out of her Princess-esque Chanel gown and into a little black dress for the after-party at Zero Bond.

Olivia Wilde

Wilde went, well, quite wild with her outfit choice, opting for a completely see-through net dress over black underwear.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo attended an after-party hosted by Janelle Monáe while wearing a form-fitting lace and sequin mini dress.

Irina Shayk

Sweatpants? At an after-party? If anyone can pull off the look, it’s Shayk. Leave it to the model to amp up the cozy ‘fit with a crystal-drenched necklace.

Dua Lipa

Lipa stuck with Chanel looks throughout the evening. After the gala, she changed into a crop top and bike short look from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Michaela Coel

Coel, one of the event’s co-chairs, hosted an after-party at Loosie, where she wore a gold and black bodysuit underneath a one-of-a-kind blazer. Not pictured? Her pants.

Naomi Campbell

The renowned model hit Coel’s party in a sequin black look.

Kendall Jenner

Everyone — and we mean everyone — is talking about Jenner’s Nensi Dojaka number this morning and for good reason. Between the pearl straps and sequin bodysuit, the look deserves a round of applause.

Rihanna

Rihanna ended the evening at Remedy Diner (a power move!) with A$AP Rocky wearing an all-white outfit.

Whitney Peak

The Gossip Girl star made an appearance at Coel’s event donning a backless number.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski went with a see-through custom Dilara Findikoglu number. She took a similar styling approach as Rihanna by finishing off the look with a handful of pearl necklaces and bracelets.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner swapped her bright red custom Jean Paul Gaultier look for a neutral Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday actor channeled her on-screen alter-ego in an edgy, goth-chic black and white outfit.

Ariana DeBose

DeBose attended Monáe’s after-party in a feather print gown.

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Peltz Beckham blew everyone away with her fiery red outfit.

Cara Delevingne

For her after-party look, Delevingne paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing a strapless black dress by the designer.

Margot Robbie

The Barbie star ditched her floor-sweeping vintage Chanel gown for a teeny-tiny sequined mini dress.

Lea Michele

Michele shined in a light-reflecting sequin dress.