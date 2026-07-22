It’s safe to say that Dua Lipa has perfected the art of casual summer dressing. Since returning from her honeymoon with husband Callum Turner, the star has quickly leaned into essential basics while stepping out in New York City. That ethos continued this week with her latest ensemble, which she elevated with a simple pop of color.

Lipa was seen in a cropped white tank top, button-down shirt, and light blue jeans while leaving Electric Lady Studios last night. To ward off any evening chill, the musician layered her separates and denim with a red zip-up jacket from Polo Ralph Lauren. The outerwear instantly livened up the pairing with a burst of bright color, which matched the printed scarf the singer tied over her hair. A leopard-print belt, gold rings, and a long necklace with an apple-core pendant gave the look a dash of Lipa’s signature eclectic edge.

Of course, even the singer’s breeziest summer outfits include dark accents that embrace her grungier side. On this occasion, she finished her look with black sunglasses and buckled leather boots — plus her trusty black Hermès Birkin bag, complete with a silky scarf tied around its handle. A matching black manicure offered a subtly gothic touch.

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Though it differed from her latest looks, Lipa’s pops of red proved that a de facto uniform can be transformed with layers and a distinct color palette — the bolder, the better. It’s also fitting for the singer, whose most recent outfits frequently include neutral T-shirts, button-downs, and tank tops over blue or white denim. Over the years, the fashion-forward singer has embraced how accessories and hints of prints or colors can create an entirely new look from even the most basic items (just look at her socials or carefree vacation outfits if you need further proof).