Dua Lipa's New Haircut Is Giving Curtain Bangs A Run For Their Money

“Do I want bangs?” is as much a psychological litmus test as it is a genuine question. A swath of hair the size of your palm can not only completely change your style but even how the rest of your face and bone structure look — which is probably why cutting bangs can feel more like a life-altering decision akin to marriage or a move instead of a quick snip that grows back in two months. Fearless Leo Dua Lipa’s just-cut bangs took center stage on Instagram when she debuted cheek-skimming fringe on Saturday. Swept to the side (though not a true side-bang), they’re long, piece-y, and wouldn’t look out of place anywhere in the last three decades. Move over, curtain bangs — this is one cut you’re about to see absolutely everywhere.

Lipa’s flirty, eye-covering bangs first appeared on her Instagram account in a series of shots taken at a club for a star-studded Pride event. The bangs themselves seem to incorporate several trends at once: an ‘80s shape and texture, a ‘70s length, and a ‘00s style. The effect is effortless, which might be the highest compliment you can pay a pair of bangs, and the best-case scenario for summer.

While one of the biggest concerns with bangs, especially in hotter months, is how they’ll look when wet. These bangs, undoubtedly styled with some sort of pomade, are separated in a way that easily disguises any sweat — something any club-goer, like Lipa, can appreciate. Longer pieces hit Lipa’s cheekbones to further emphasize them, while the longest strands brush against her jaw which sharpens it and even elongates her neck.

The brand new chop appears to be the handiwork of Chris Appleton, one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists in the world who routinely works with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Lipa. On the day of the cut, Appleton uploaded a selfie with Lipa from the club event with a telling caption: “Bang Bang.” Top makeup artist Mary Phillips, who did Lipa’s modern disco makeup for the evening, also tagged the stylist in her own post.

This isn’t Lipa’s first time around with bangs either, though that should come as no surprise considering the Future Nostalgia singer’s love for beauty experimentation. She approximated the look of bangs with an eye-covering homage to Amy Winehouse at The Brits, she’s worn “almost bangs” or longer face-framing pieces to her jaw, a super-short bleached fringe, and one set of Cleopatra-style blunt bangs. To get her current look, tap a stylist you trust to give you wispy, side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces. No matter how appealing a YouTube tutorial and some nail-trimming scissors may look (it’s a nightly temptation for me, too!), this is a cut all about proportions so you’ll definitely want a professional’s help. For the pieced-out texture of Lipa’s club style, look for a waterproof pomade that adds shine as well as separation. If you have finer hair and worry about weight, cut the product with a few drops of water and rub together — you’ll have dance-proof bangs instantly.

