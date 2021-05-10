How To Do A Summery French Manicure, Courtesy Of Dua Lipa

Sorry, spring — the official countdown to summer is on, and Dua Lipa is leading the pack. With warmer weather right around the corner, the musician introduced a summery new nail look on her Instagram account on May 8 via a paid post with mineral water brand Evian. (She’s been a global ambassador for it since 2020, by the way.) Dua Lipa’s French manicure not only complements her custom Evian water bottles — a pro tip for summer — but it’s a style to keep in mind next time you’re looking for nail polish inspiration.

Rather than the traditional white-on-nude French tip, the musician’s look features what looks to be a nude nail polish base with deep blue French tips and white sparkle-like shapes layered on top. The combination of graphic sparkles and a French-inspired tip is similar to a style celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey created for Dua Lipa back in November, minus the silver glitter.

This time, the star styled her manicure with a blue and white striped button down, a printed white athleisure set, and white sneakers. Oh, and an orange bag for that custom Evian water bottle. “@evianwater had the homie @giannilee paint some bottles for meeeee and ofcourse Gianni went the extra mile with the bottle bag!!! Rehearsals just got WAY CUTER,” Dua Lipa captioned her post.

While you might not be able to pick up a water bottle purse, you can still DIY a manicure inspired by Dua Lipa’s using the right colors. Below, shop the three shades you’ll need to pull off the musician’s summer-ready French manicure.

