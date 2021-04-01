Pastels are one of the surest signs that spring is in the air and Kendall Jenner is celebrating that with her spring manicure. The model posted her enviable new nails to Instagram Stories, captioning the close-up shot “ready for Easter :)” and tagging the private Los Angeles nail studio, Lisa Kon, a celebrity favorite. Jenner’s look combines a couple of fun, current trends — a playful take on color blocking, quirky pastel colors (note that key lime green on Jenner’s pinky), and abstract, wavy shapes. Jenner’s other fingers feature pastel orange, pink, blue, and while her thumb is not entirely visible, it looks as if it might be a pale yellow.

The detail is pretty extraordinary too — each nail features two hues of the same color, with an outline tracing the wavy shape. It seems Kendall’s nails are also a play off of the of-the-moment squiggly decor trend taking over Instagrammable homes all over the world, reminiscent of poppy Scandinavian design. So, if you don’t have the funds to pick up the viral Gustaf Westman mirror, this could be an easy alternative to capture its essence.

Though there’s no intel on the colors used in Jenner’s mani, cotton-candy shades are widely available nowadays (especially come springtime), and the key tools needed for this look are a detailing brush and a very steady hand ... or you know, a professional’s very steady hand.

Ready to get your nails in spring mode? Below, shop the pastel shades that’ll help you get the look.

