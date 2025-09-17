Though minimalist nail trends still have a hold on the culture, there’s one celebrity who isn’t afraid to experiment with nail art — Dua Lipa. Just in the past few months, the singer has sported negative space nails with a starburst design, a multi-color set studded gems, gilded French tips, and a crystal flower manicure, to name a handful. She’s always switching it up when it comes to her nails, never donning the same look for too long. And this week, Dua changed her mani once again, debuting medium-length nails with white tips overlaid with a black snakeskin pattern.

Created by Mei Kawajiri, aka @nailsbymei on Instagram, the black-and-white nails are basically a neutral, at least for Dua, and they carried her through a bevy of different events this week in New York City. On Monday Sept. 15, she hosted a live interview recording of her Service95 Book Club at the New York Public Library where she spoke with David Szalay about his novel Flesh. After that event, she celebrated her cover of Harper Bazaar’s September 2025 Icons issue at Cherry Lane Theatre. Then the next evening, Tuesday Sept. 16, she attended the book launch party for music producer Mark Ronson’s new memoir.

This isn’t the first time Lipa’s rocked snakeskin nails. A few years ago, she debuted a French manicure with multihued snakeskin tips. If all the different colors feel a bit too maximalist for you, try the black-and-white version instead. It's the perfect design if you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of nail art.