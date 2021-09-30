This Classic Beauty Look Is Trending On TikTok And It’s Actually So Simple To Achieve

It seems like the internet has an obsession with looking clean. It’s hardly the worst thing to be obsessed over, and after the recent discovery that large swaths of celebrities prefer to go unwashed, it’s even more admirable. Fresh, minimal makeup has been in vogue for quite some time, but the “clean” makeup look takes this concept to an entirely new level. Often characterized by dewy skin, natural-looking brows, and a soft flush of color on the cheeks, the clean look has officially taken over TikTok.

Perhaps what makes this look different from similar beauty trends is that it goes beyond just makeup — it’s really about an overall vibe of freshness. TikTok user Eva Gutowski (aka @mylifeaseva) shows her followers how the right combination of makeup, hairstyle, outfit, and even jewelry lends itself to the “clean” look. She starts by washing her face, then applies the Ouai Matte Pomade to her edges. Gutowski then adds concealer, cream bronzer and blush, a tinted brow gel, and a lip tint. She completes the look with small gold hoop earrings and a white two-piece set. Add some sunnies and, according to Gutowski, “you will look f***ing expensive.”

Given the general allure of looking “put together” it’s not exactly surprising that the hashtag #cleanlook has 9.2 million views (and counting) on TikTok. This look is also quite popular in the world of A-listers. Stars like Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Harrier are known to rock this elegantly understated vibe.

Regardless of what makeup products you use to achieve a clean look, it all starts with skin. “Give the skin what it needs to look fresh and radiant, as though there is nothing on it,” says Sarah Uslan, celebrity makeup artist and founder of the new luxury skin care brand, LULA. “The brows need to look groomed and clean, and add just a natural lip-bitten tint,” she adds.

For the ultimate clean makeup look, Uslan suggests starting with a mini facial. “I would apply a few drops of the LULA Potion Serum anywhere that feels dry, and then use a gua sha or mini facial cupping to manipulate the skin, actively plump and increase circulation.” Then, she says, apply concealer under the eyes and a bit of foundation to even out the skin tone.

Next up is fluffy, no-fuss brows. “Brush up the brows and fill in for fullness with a natural-looking brow pencil like Kosas Brow Pop, applying a brow gel to hold them in place,” Uslan says. Then, add a little color with cream blush. Uslan loves the Tata Harper Vitamin-Infused Cream Blush on both the cheeks and lips.

Finish the look with a natural highlight using LULA Beyond Balm, which Uslan created to be pressed over makeup for a youthful glow. If lashes are your thing, she suggests topping off your look with a quick curl and swipe of clear mascara.

Throw on a neutral colored matching set and you’ll look like that girl.

