There were several notable fashion moments at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, from Cynthia Erivo’s custom Louis Vuitton silver dress to Olivia Rodrigo’s Vivienne Westwood gown. (This look was made all the more significant when the 19-year-old singer nabbed three Grammys, winning Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sour,” and Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License”). However, the best-dressed award for the night — in TZR’s eyes, at least — went to Dua Lipa’s Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys. The singer stunned in a bondage-inspired gown, which was complete with a medley of Medusa head medallions. (The singer is a big fan of Donatella Versace and her creations, having previously walked in her runway show and worn her designs to other red carpet events.)

If last night’s designer number looked familiar to you, that’s because supermodel Christy Turlington wore a nearly identical dress back in 1993, when she walked in the Versace show. Both LBDs feature the same sultry lace-up straps on the front, a sheer mesh corset bodice, and gold buckle details. However, Lipa’s 2022 version of the runway dress from 29 years ago featured a more lightweight fabric from the waist-down compared to Turlington’s heavy-duty leather skirt. And while Turlington wore boots with her ensemble, Lipa opted for toe-baring sandals.

Lipa’s Versace Dress At The 2022 Grammys

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Turlington’s Versace Dress Circa 1993

Rose Hartman/Getty Images

This serendipitous experience also wasn’t Lipa’s only coordinating fashion moment on Grammys night. When she and Megan Thee Stallion went on stage to present the Best New Artist award together, the two wore matchy-matchy Versace dresses for a skit. The (fully planned) moment was a nod to Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston’s back and forth banter at the 1998 MTV Music Video Awards, where they both wore Vera Wang dresses. You can watch the full clip, below.

Both Lipa’s red carpet and on-stage dresses seemed to draw inspiration from the past, and that made for unforgettable style moments. In addition, if you’re still craving more 2022 Grammys content, check out the best beauty looks of the night, which were full of buzzy trends.