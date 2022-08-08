This summer, Dua Lipa takes to the stage once again, brining her Future Nostalgia Tour to Europe. After kicking off things in Miami earlier this year, the tour continued playing in areas throughout the European nation until early August, when she’ll take a break before finally dropping the curtain in Perth, Australia this November 2022. Back in action, the singer has received rave reviews for her performance, as well as her fashion choices and jaunts around the world’s most popular European cities like Paris, Florence, and Barcelona.

“When I’m touring, I always like to get out and do some touristy things: I don’t like the feeling of having been somewhere and only seen the inside of an arena,” Lipa said in a recent interview in the Financial Times. Which works for fans, considering she filled Instagram feeds with nothing but cool new restaurants, iconic architecture, as well as swoon-worthy outfits to steal. Her weekly newsletter, service95, was also a blessing as it contained an endless array of the singer’s recommendations, hot takes, and cultural trends. While Lipa typically only had a few days to spend in each city, and a massive performance to give to boot, she still managed to make the most of her downtime. If you find yourself in one of these European cities, take a page out of the star’s book for the best things to eat, see, and play.

Dublin, Ireland

While the European leg of the tour kicked off in Lipa’s hometown in London, the second stop on the tour was held in Ireland. After exploring the beautiful Irish countryside, the singer headed to Dublin where she grabbed cocktails with friends at the Vintage Cocktail Club and Peruke & Periwig. In her editor’s letter for service95, she gushed over the gorgeous architecture, history, and some of her favorite Irish pubs including Grogans and Toners Pub. After throwing back a pint or two, she feasted on fish and chips at the Fish Shop before dining at another celeb-favorite restaurant, Hugo’s, for authentic Irish cuisine.

Berlin, Germany

In a recent service95 newsletter, Lipa wrote, “If you were wandering the streets of Berlin this past week, you may have seen me strolling and soaking in one of my favorite European cities — a vibrant and eclectic hub for food, art, and some of the best nights out I’ve ever had.” After performing in the Mercedes Benz arena, the singer was spotted enjoying the art scene at the city's Boros Bunker and the Helmut Newton Foundation. After doing a bit of shopping at the Mauerpark Flea Market, she stopped for a bite at Burgermeister for the best burger in Berlin, Lavanderia Vecchia for pasta, and Ernst for a Michelin-starred meal.

Paris, France

Upon finishing her set at the Accor Arena, the star spent the weekend parading around Paris with designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and natural wine enthusiast Ochin Clovis at La Chope des Artistes — a French restaurant that posted a pic of the crew with the clever caption, “One sip is all it takes.” As a natural wine enthusiast herself, Lipa never visits Paris without stopping by her favorite natural wine bar Yard Paris, or hitting up her favorite ice cream joint — that also subsequently serves wine — called Folderol. When she's not sipping on vino, the singer can be seen enjoying food at Les Enfants Du Marché or Le Servan. Top it off with a couple of pics posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, a visit to the Louvre, and a star-studded soirée at Balenciaga’s Couture Dinner hosted at Hôtel de la Marine and you have yourself a Dua Lipa-approved trip to Paris.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

“Since childhood, I’ve been coming to Amsterdam quite regularly — more times than I count — because my mother’s side of the family lives here,” writes Lipa in a service95 newsletter. After revisiting the country on tour, the singer was spotted visiting some of her favorite cafes, like De Plantage and Winkel 43, “For the sweetest apple pie she’s ever tried,” explains the newsletter. After renting a boat to explore the city via canal, the sports queen played a round of pickleball at Padel Next before finishing her trip with a final meal at Restaurant De Kas — a Michelin-starred restaurant praised for its locally sourced and sustainably grown food.

Florence, Italy

Checking in to the Belmond Hotel Splendido, Lipa and her model friend, Sarah Lysander, posted a series of photos from their hotel room balconies, doing yoga in the gardens, and dining al fresco. After a relaxing few days on the coast, the team headed south to Firenze, Florence. She arranged for a private tour of the Uffizi Galleries where she marveled over paintings by Botticelli, including the Birth of Venus. Finishing the tour, the singer went to the Plaza Hotel Lucchesi for an Aperol Spritz, had classic Italian cuisine at Trattoria Cammillo, and finished the night with some local gelato, where she jokingly wrote in an Instagram post, “At this point, my blood has turned into Gelato.”

Barcelona, Spain

After reuniting with her friend and natural wine sommelier, Ochin Clovis, the pair stopped by Gresca Restaurant to sip some vino and enjoy a selection of Tapas, like Iberico Jamon with caviar. Of course, her appetite didn’t stop there. Lipa also posted an Instagram photo of her dining on panchino (a fluffy bun stuffed with caviar) at Disfrutar, ranked number 5 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurant list. After satisfying her taste buds, the singer took in the sights exploring some of Barcelona’s most famous architecture like Sagrada Familia, Casa Batlló, and the modern art museum Fundació Joan Miró.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lipa explored the cobble-stone paved walkways of Lisbon with her BFF, Olive Ensley, where she took pics before her night out in front of the city’s iconic tram. After doing a bit of shopping at Casa das Vellas Loreto, a hand-crafted candle shop that has been around since 1789, she enjoyed reading a book while lounging poolside and eating gelato. As an avid art enthusiast, the ladies headed over to see one of Portugal's most famous artists, Paula Rego, at the Paula Rego House of Stories. Lipa and her team covered a deep dive into the artist’s work in her newsletter, highlighting Rego’s most famous painting depicting an illegal abortion. Her visceral paintings were believed to have influenced Portugal’s abortion discrimination bill in 2007 as well as sparked other political conversations thanks to her works, which are on display in Cascais.

Stockholm, Sweden

Come summer, Stockholm moves outdoors to take advantage of the longer days and late evening sunsets. Just a t10-minute ferry ride away from the main city, the singer hit the stage at Gröna Lund, a famous Swedish Amusement park — which she later enjoyed at night after hours with friends and family. In her downtime, Lipa enjoyed a relaxing day with her family yachting around the Swedish archipelago. Then she bordered a flight to her next destination, but not before stopping by the Moomin shop (a cartoon character from a popular Scandinavian book series) to purchase a mug (she has an impressive collection) for her afternoon tea.

Copenhagen, Denmark

After her tour de France, the English pop star headed over to Denmark to perform in the Roskilde Festival — better known as Scandanavia's largest music event. There she was joined by another famous headliner, Post Malone, who stuck around after the performance to team up with Lipa for what can only be described as Europe’s most epic (and probably only) game of beer pong against Turnstile. The next day, the singer submerged to cure her hangover with a couple of courses of food. While breakfast sandwiches and chicken fingers run the gamut for most of us, in “An attempt at being a food blogger,” Lipa joked in an Instagram post, she headed to Noma, one of the most coveted restaurants on the planet thanks to its number one spot on the World’s Best Restaurant List. A justified prize after a successful performance and round of BP.