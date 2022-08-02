If you’ve been keeping up with Dua Lipa’s tour looks, you’ll know that the star has been bringing serious levels of glamour both onstage and off. Whether she’s exploring various cities or delivering high-energy performances, the Future Nostalgia singer never fails to look chic and sophisticated. Her beloved winged liner has been one of her go-to's for tour, with trendy styles like graphic liner, fishtail liner, and rhinestone-embellished liner being notable standouts. However, Dua Lipa’s siren eyes at Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival this past weekend might just take the cake as one of her most sultry liner moments yet.

In an Instagram photo dump sharing her experience at the annual festival, Lipa poses in a sheer black jumpsuit with her long, dark hair cascading down her back. In one particularly up-close shot, the singer gives fans a look at her makeup, which was done by LA-based makeup artist Shelby Smith. For Lipa’s onstage glam, Smith created a sharp, dramatic cat-eye over top a base of smokey, red eyeshadow. In a video clip shared on Smith’s own page, it looks like the shadow has a hint of purple iridescence, making the look all the more disco-glam — Lipa’s signature.

Lipa’s latest eyeliner look seems to take inspiration from TikTok’s viral “siren eyes” trend which has been dominating the platform’s beauty sector lately. Named for the alluring yet deadly creatures found in Greek mythology, siren eyes are intended to give the eyes a sultry, almond shape and are actually quite simple to recreate. The key is to concentrate the product outwards, therefore elongating the eye shape and resulting in a sensual, siren-like look. While many siren eye tutorials on TikTok include a sharp triangle of eyeliner on the inner corners, Dua Lipa has proved that it’s not necessary to achieve a similar effect.

If the siren eyes trend is a bit too intense for you, try one of TikTok’s other trending liner looks — invisible eyeliner. Created by outlining the shape of a cat-eye with concealer, invisible eyeliner functions as an optical illusion that’s perfect for minimalists.

Whether you prefer something dramatic or subtle, there’s no doubt that eyeliner trends will continue to emerge —with pop stars like Dua Lipa leading the charge.