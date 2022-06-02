Sweater weather may be waning, but that doesn’t mean Dua Lipa is giving up cardigans just yet. This week, the singer donned a zippered cardigan with strong Y2K vibes while drinking wine, eating tapas, and wandering around La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

Overall, her look was very casual with a sporty undertone, like something Victoria Beckham would rock off-duty in her Spice Girls days. She wore her cardigan — a cornflower blue-colored piece made from thin, ribbed knit fabric — as a top with a black bra peaking out from underneath. And for synchrony, she donned low-waisted bottoms and rounded out the look with light makeup, a high ponytail, and dainty gold jewelry.

In a couple of ways, the look wasn’t surprising. For one, the singer has become known as a Y2K fanatic in fashion, having worn everything from full patchwork denim looks to rimless sunglasses in every color imaginable. Even her spring Vogue cover felt like a throwback, what with the Prada tank dress’ unfussy silhouette and intrepidly sheer component, and her partnership with Versace, a fashion house that reigned supreme in those years, seemed wholly on-brand for the singer.

She also seems partial to spring- and summer-friendly knitwear. Over Memorial Day weekend, she posted a carousel of herself wearing a knitted set from Lacoste, comprised of a polo shirt and boy shorts in a striped pattern, while visiting Portofino. (She accessorized the look the a candy-colored Jackie 1961 mini bag by Gucci, olive-green sunglasses, and cowboy boots.)

And really, such seasonal knitwear pieces aren’t as counterintuitive a concept as one might expect. Their textural component serves as an easy way to add dimension to your look, and from a practical perspective, they can come in handy on breezy spring and summer climates, in the city and the countryside. Find a slew of styles to build your own collection of Y2K-inspired summer knits, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.