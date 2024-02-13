After weeks on a jam-packed press tour, most A-listers would prefer to take a much-deserved vacation from the spotlight. But not Demi Moore. Less than a week after the promotional trail for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans wrapped up, Moore jumped back on the sartorial bandwagon just in time to deliver yet another top-notch designer look at New York Fashion Week. While her most recent press tour attire included sleek, black numbers galore, for her front-row ‘fit at the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2024 show, Moore went a surprisingly colorful route in a matching plaid dress and cape set sourced straight from the New York-based atelier.

On the morning of Feb. 12, Moore made her grand NYFW debut at the Continental Center, where Creative Director Wes Gordon showcased the label’s newest collection of eye-catching gowns and romantic floral prints. Seated next to fellow legends like Anna Wintour and Diane Kruger, Moore looked posh in a coordinating co-ord from Carolina Herrera’s Pre-Fall 2024 presentation. The fashion muse started her monochromatic moment with a mini sheath dress which she layered underneath its winter-ready cape counterpart, both of which were set in a red, blue, and white plaid motif. The tartan theme didn’t stop there as her clutch of the day also featured the same tricolor print.

She rounded out her look with bedazzled stud earrings, peep-toe kitten heels from Giuseppe Zanotti, and a few diamond rings. While her pup Pilaf was noticeably absent from the front-row lineup, Moore shared with Vogue at the Monday morning fête that sometimes the A-list chihuahua “needs her beauty rest.” Perhaps she’s conserving her energy ahead of more fashion month soirées in Milan and Paris. Moore did, however, post an OOTD with Pilaf on Instagram before leaving her NYC abode, and of course, her furry friend styled a chic plaid cape of her own. Iconic behavior, if you ask us.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Inside the Financial District skyscraper (on the 41st floor to be exact), Moore was joined by fellow Carolina Herrera enthusiasts, starting with the aforementioned Kruger, who also opted for a printed combo. The Troy actor posed for a photo op in a cropped bustier and matching ultra-wide-leg trousers, both adorned in black-and-white polka dots. Like Moore, Kruger also completed her look with a striking cape, however hers was a tan trench coat-inspired silhouette. Celebrity stylist and fashion expert Rachel Zoe arrived shortly after Kruger, in an elevated take on the viral mob wife trend. She paired a pinstripe suit set with an extravagant white fur coat and a burgundy Hermès Birkin handbag. Professional ballerina Misty Copeland was also in attendance. She stunned in a head-to-toe violet ensemble, complete with a timeless blazer, a flowy blouse, and oversized trousers.

(+) Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images (+) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Even though New York Fashion Week is coming to a close, you’ll most likely see more of Moore (and Pilaf, fingers crossed) at upcoming runway shows like Fendi, Saint Laurent, and Versace. While we await her next front-row appearance, channel her latest daytime look with the collection of must-haves below.