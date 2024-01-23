Though winter is often synonymous with jewel tones and moody hues, you’d be remiss to discount pastels. When paired with the right amount of neutral staples, candy colors from your spring storage can give a cold-weather ensemble an elevated, quiet luxury feel. If you’re still not convinced, take some style cues from Demi Moore, who on Jan. 22 wore a baby blue sweater with gray trousers while promoting her upcoming series, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans in New York.

For the first stop on her press tour, the fashion muse and actor was dressed in head-to-toe Fendi, a fitting choice given her longstanding history with the brand (she opened up the atelier’s Spring-Summer 2021 runway show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in 2021). Adapting her look for the chilly NYC forecast, Moore opted for plenty of layers, starting with the frosty blue turtleneck which featured a chic shoulder cutout. She styled a gray trench coat on top that hung just above her knee. To make her jam-packed promotional schedule a bit more cozy, Moore slipped on the aforementioned pleated trousers which, according to her IG caption, “she could live in.”

The actor sprinkled more color into her outfit via her accessories, including rounded pumps and a color block Fendi baguette, both of which highlighted the bright blue shown on her top. Her most adorable embellishment by far? Her teeny-tiny pup Pilaf, whom she carried in her arms while posing for the camera.

This isn’t the first time Moore’s embraced powder blue as her color of choice. Back in September 2023, she opted for the shade at Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, posing on the beige carpet in a coral halter neck tank and a matching skirt underneath a pastel blue trench topper which hung loose around her elbows. Just like her latest look, her longtime stylist Brad Goreski was also behind Moore’s fashion week moment, and chose strappy sandals and a black top-handle bag to round out her ensemble.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment

With Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2024 Haute Couture fashion show just days away, it’s likely that Moore will be spotted at the upcoming affair once again. Stay tuned to see her potential front-row look, and in the meantime, channel her most recent Fendi ‘fit with the curated edit of styles below.