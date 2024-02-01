After decades in the biz, the fascination around Demi Moore never seems to slow down. The hair. The smile. The gazelle-like movement. The actor has that Old Hollywood quality where she can mesmerize in even the the most simplistic of looks. Harnessing this superpower, Moore has been putting it to practice in recent weeks as she promotes her latest FX series FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans, which airs March. Bopping around town from one premiere or talk show gig to the next, the star has been famously gravitating toward classic neutral color palettes of black, white, camel, and the occasional soft splash of color — all while carrying her constant companion, sweet pup Pilaf. Moore’s latest style triumph of the month? Back to back black ensembles that are as magnetic as they are easy to emulate IRL.

On Jan. 31, the actor hit the talk show circuit yet again to promote her latest series. Styled by Brad Goreski, Moore opted for two separate noir outfits that were equally chic and perfect for chilly NYC winter outings. The first look of the day, worn for a stint at Good Morning America, featured a black leather midi skirt topped with a complementary black button-down by Proenza Schouler. The monochromatic moment was broken up with contrasting color via a tan boxy blazer (also Proenza) and white knee-high boots from By Far. A small black handle bag completed the classic look nicely.

James Devaney/Getty Images

Later that evening, Moore headed to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and transitioned from day to night effortlessly. The actor swapped out her elevated basics for a sexy black blazer dress by Versace that featured sheer mesh panelling for the perfect peek-a-boo effect. She accessorized with sheer black tights and black pointed pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti ... and Pilaf, of course.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Moore continuously proves that you don’t need to be bathed in color to make a statement. Perhaps all you need is great hair, a few classic fashion essentials, and an adorable dog as your plus one. Either way, we’re shopping her latest looks below to see for ourselves.