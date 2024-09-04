With an A-list co-founder like Khloé Kardashian, it comes as no surprise that Good American has a star-studded roster of campaign leads. Ever since the size-inclusive label first launched in 2016 with a top-selling line of denim staples, A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, and Irina Shayk, (just to name a few), have starred in various ads. The latest fashion muse to board the Kardashian-led bandwagon is Cindy Crawford. On September 4, Crawford debuted as Good American’s newest star, complete with a ‘90s-inspired photoshoot influenced by the supermodel’s rise to fame.

The brand first teased Crawford’s campaign with its 2.4 million Instagram followers on September 3, captioning an inconspicuous video of the model with, “She’s an American Icon. Can you guess who?” Fans were quick to recognize Crawford’s signature hair and call her out in the comments. Confirmation came at 12 p.m. EST the next day, and immediately, the supermodel’s devoted fanbase met the drop with excitement and praise. “So much fun shooting my campaign for Good American with my favorite team,” Crawford said in her Instagram post. Alongside the stellar imagery (more on that later), this collaboration also marks the debut of Good American’s American Icons — “an ongoing series celebrating the trailblazing women who’ve gone against the grain to leave an indelible mark on history,” the brand shared in a press release. Who better to open the American Icons chapter than the ultimate American icon?

Dressed in an assortment of elevated basics from Good American, Crawford posed for eight different set-ups — all of which gave major ‘90s energy. For one of the initial shots, the multi-hyphenate was all smiles in light-wash high-waisted jeans with a boot-cut silhouette — one of Crawford’s favorite denim shapes at the turn of the century. She paired the denim with the label’s “Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit” complete with an en vogue square neckline. In the next close-up, Crawford sat on the back of a white couch in presumably all-black numbers. The black-and-white photo captured the star in the same square bodysuit, but this time, she swapped her light-wash jeans for black denim. Pointy slingback pumps rounded out her second OOTD, however they aren’t available to shop yet. Perhaps a stylish shoe drop is on the horizon?

In the next photo, Crawford leaned even more into the classic Americana aesthetic that celebs like Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey have been channeling lately. For the first enviable ensemble, she went a more polished route in the “Micro Rib Cotton Bodysuit” complete with a button-down U-shaped neckline. Then, she paired it with the “Faux Leather Midi Skirt” also in black, with a thigh-high slit on one side. For another close-up, Crawford channeled her signature street style aesthetic in medium-wash jeans and a matching cropped denim jacket. Last but not least, Crawford made a case for autumnal jumpsuits in Good American’s “Fit For Success Jumpsuit.” The one-piece is available in four different shades, including acid-wash, white, and royal blue, but, the celeb chose the black short-sleeve version. From there, she accessorized with the same slingback heels from earlier in the photoshoot.

The best part about Crawford’s Good American ad? Most of her exact pieces are available to shop — for now, that is. Get your hands on the Crawford-approved essentials by shopping the curated edit below.