As the season unfortunately comes to a close, the internet can’t help but wonder, “Will the beginning of fall mark the end of brat summer?” In case you haven’t been listening to “365” and “Guess” on repeat all summer, the indie-sleaze aesthetic was born on June 7, when Charli XCX released her hit album, brat. Even though the viral aura is rooted in summer-y styles like micro-mini skirts and barely-there bralettes, according to the O.G. brat girl, this summer’s main aesthetic is transitioning into brat fall. On August 19, Charli XCX was announced as the campaign star for SKIMS’ latest Cotton Collection, and to no surprise she maintained her brat status in carefree co-ords galore.

Bright and early on Monday morning, Charli XCX immediately made headlines with her latest career move. Following in the footsteps of Nicola Coughlan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lana Del Rey, Charli became the newest It girl for SKIMS with a brat summer-inspired photoshoot captured by famed photographer, Petra Collins. “Having Charli XCX as the face of our new SKIMS campaign is so exciting,” co-founder and chief creative officer of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian shared in a press release. “She is a one of a kind talent who has truly cemented herself as a megastar within music and beyond.”

In the initial image, Charli exuded brat girl energy as she posed under a rainstorm in a picturesque backyard. The A-lister embraced the wet look in SKIMS’ Cotton Rib Split Bralette and the coordinating Cotton Rib Boxer in white — both of which were entirely see-through. The sheer rain-drenched duo wasn’t a shocking serve for Charli, as she frequently taps into the risqué trend on the red carpet (remember her Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress at the 2023 BRIT Awards?). Matching white underwear — presumably the SKIMS Dipped Thong in marble — peeped out from underneath her thigh-grazing shorts. If you look closely enough, you’ll spot a clothesline behind Charli pinned with all-white staples. These additional off-duty pieces are also from the upcoming SKIMS drop, including a long-sleeve tee, cheeky underwear, and more loose-fitting boxers — all of which you can shop on August 21.

Courtesy of SKIMS

But wait — there’s more. For another close-up, Charli ditched her soppy set for the label’s Cotton Fleece Shrunken Waffle Lined Zip Up Hoodie in a moodier gray hue. From there, she stripped down even further to reveal her Cotton Rib Bikini in black with a thick white waistline. For her third set-up, Charli delivered major laidback outfit inspo in a cropped black T-shirt and the complementary low-waisted leggings. Just like her undies from the prior photo, Charli’s bottoms were adorned with the Cotton Collection’s now-signature white waistline.

(+) Courtesy of SKIMS (+) Courtesy of SKIMS INFO 1/2

This collaboration comes at a perfect time for Charli, as this summer has been her buzziest one yet thanks to brat, her various music videos (including one with Billie Eilish), and her upcoming arena tour which embarks on September 14. “SKIMS empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of brat,” Charli XCX said in a press release. “I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised. Shooting with Petra for this campaign was a dream and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces.” Charli added that the puppies were “beyond cute” — referencing the two golden retrievers she cozied up to while wearing a cream bandeau top and matching sweatpants.

Courtesy of SKIMS

Whether or not you’re a bonafide brat, these Charli-approved numbers are certainly worth the splurge, so mark your calendar for August 21 at 12 p.m. EST. If this SKIMS drop is anything like her concert tickets, these styles won’t be around for long.