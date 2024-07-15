If you were online at all over the weekend, there’s a high chance the buzziest wedding of the year popped up on your Instagram timeline. Just two months after the couple’s headline-making pre-wedding party (where Rihanna performed), Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant tied the knot with a three-day extravaganza in Mumbai, India. The lavish nuptials reportedly cost over $300 million, and the 2,000-person guest list was jam-packed with A-listers. On July 12, the second day of the iconic event, Kim and Khloé Kardashian both styled traditional lehengas for the Hindu ceremony.

Alongside other celebrity guests like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Law Roach, and John Cena, the Kardashian sisters acted as each other’s plus-ones in semi-coordinating couture. They paid homage to the newlywed couple’s culture in traditional Indian garments — most notably the lehenga: a three-piece ensemble with an ankle-length skirt, a fitted blouse known as the choli, and the dupetta, a scarf that loosely drapes around the body. Kim posed alongside Khloé in an all-red lehenga from Indian designer, Manish Malhotra. Her OOTN featured an ultra-cropped choli adorned with tassels, an intricately-beaded maxi skirt, and a dupetta that stretched from her shoulder down below her knee. In true Kim form, she was frosted in the finest jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, including layered bracelets and diamond necklaces galore. The SKIMS founder also pinned a maang tikka to the top of her hairline — an ancient Indian hair adornment with a drop pendant that sat on the center of her forehead.

Then there was Khloé, who took a more classic approach with her Indian wedding attire. She was also dressed by Manish Malhotra, who created a white-and-gold lehenga for the fashion muse. Atop her off-the-shoulder top and mermaid skirt was a patterned dupetta, which, like Kim’s, was cloaked from the shoulder to her knee. She upped the glamorous ante with her accessories by attaching a circular maang tikka to her brown hair. The multi-hyphenate carried a cinched bucket bag and rounded out her look with a thick diamond choker and various matching necklaces.

The regal festivities didn’t stop after one night. The next day, Kim and Khloé got an early start in more custom outfits, and somehow, they were shinier than their first looks. Kim, for one, was a vision in a rose gold three-piece lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani, another Indian designer. Her second ensemble of the weekend began with a crystal-embellished bra layered underneath a semi-sheer long-sleeve shawl, and a heavily-embroidered brocade maxi skirt. Around her neck shimmered a statement diamond necklace that complemented her drop earrings, a timeless maang tikka, and the Nath — a traditional Indian nose ring connected to her ear.

Khloé matched her sister’s sartorial energy in a hot pink lehenga with plenty of eye-catching pearl and rhinestone accents. She paired her embellished choli with a body-hugging maxi skirt topped in various floral motifs. To no surprise, the bling didn’t stop with her three-piece set — Khloé opted for a thick diamond choker, an elongated diamond body chain, mismatched earrings, and a slim maang tikka.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In many of the pair’s paparazzi photos, you can spot camera crews that are possibly filming for the next season of The Kardashians. Fingers crossed their trip to India will be documented in the hit series, but either way, these photos will keep us satisfied on the fashion front.