If there’s one summer staple the entire celebrity set can agree on, it’s jean shorts. Since they can be styled in a variety of colors, lengths, and finishes, this makes them an ultra-versatile essential that A-listers can style to fit almost any aesthetic. This season, denim briefs are once again on a roll (surprise, surprise), however, they’re not your standard micro-mini silhouette from summers past. This year, fashion muses like Emily Ratajikowski, Hailey Bieber, and Simone Ashley are styling longer, Bermuda-esque jorts (if you will) that hit just above their knee or lower. And unsurprisingly, the internet has also jumped on-board the resurgence.

When the jorts renaissance began late last summer, styling duo Danielle & Alix said it was clearly motivated by a rise in ‘90s and early 2000s-inspired attire. Back in the late ‘90s, A-listers like Madonna, Beyoncé, and Sarah Jessica Parker all gave the look their stamp of approval — Parker and Beyoncé usually stuck to skinny jean jorts that stretched to their knees or lower, while Madonna embraced an oversized menswear look.

“Baggier denim shorts can be styled in so many ways, and very differently than a classic denim short,” Danielle & Alix tell TZR. “For someone who may not be keen on the micro short trend, jorts allow for access to a short look without leaving all the leg exposed.” According to the stylists, celebrities are drawn to dad-like jorts because of their versatility — they can easily be dressed up or down with an assortment of cool-girl must-haves. “While elongated jorts are always a foolproof beach cover-up, we’d also pair them with a cropped baby tee from Danielle Guizio or a cropped jersey like this one from Adidas with a pair of scrunched white socks and loafers,” they say. It’s giving Bieber energy, no? “For a night out, we love a jort with a thong sandal like these from Gianvitto Rossi and a halter-neck tank,” they added.

All this to say? There are no rules when it comes to styling jorts. Keep scrolling for a healthy dose of outfit inspo from your favorite fashion muses, and shop their go-to jorts.

Emily Ratajkowski

While filming scenes for the upcoming Netflix series, Too Much, Ratajkowski was spotted in lace-up low-waisted jorts which gave off major Y2K vibes. She coupled her bright blue bottoms with a black mesh T-shirt underneath a barely-there knit top.

Back in August 2023, EmRata wore another low-waisted pair of jorts, except this time, the wash on her EB Denim number was a lot lighter. She braced for the scorching temps with a white tube top from Cotton On, and chose black accessories, including Vans sneakers, the Loewe Luna Bag, and paparazzi-blocking rectangle sunglasses.

Simone Ashley

A day before walking the Bridgerton Season 3 red carpet in a sequin Prada gown, Ashley enjoyed a stroll throughout New York in another head-to-toe ensemble from the atelier. The Sex Education star went for a double denim duo, with fitted Bermuda shorts on the bottom alongside an oversized bomber jacket. From there, she slipped on Prada’s Monolith Loafers and oval sunglasses also from — you guessed it — Prada.

Charli XCX

The CEO of Brat girl summer solidified grungy jorts as a must-have for the viral indie-sleaze aesthetic. During her headline-making promo trail for her new album, Brat, Charli XCX stepped out in an all-black look, complete with knee-length shorts, a distressed cropped cardigan from R13, and pointy Jacquemus slingback pumps.

Gigi Hadid

Once one of the Hadid sisters approves a trend, you know it’s here to stay. Last summer, the Guest In Residence founder showed fashion enthusiasts how it’s done with belted jorts from celeb-approved label, AGOLDE (Rihanna’s a hardcore fan). She leaned into the undone energy of her Bermudas with a cropped muscle tank and Adidas Sambas sneakers. A limited-edition Prada Cleo Shoulder Bag and layered statement necklaces rounded out her street style selections.

Ariana DeBose

Leave it to DeBose to successfully pull off business casual jorts. On June 13, just days ahead of her third time hosting the Tony Awards, the Hamilton star arrived at CBS Mornings in a cropped gray blazer, and most notably, monogrammed Acne Studios jorts in an acid-wash finish. She added a bit of shine to her seemingly simple ‘fit via metallic silver pointy pumps.

Halle Bailey

Take one look at Bailey’s Coachella-ready look and you’ll agree — jorts were practically made for festival season. At one of Coachella’s star-studded pop-ups (this one was for Celsius), The Little Mermaid actor balanced out her shimmery metallic halter top and country-ified cowboy boots with the ever versatile light-wash jorts, topped with a boho chic eye-catching belt.

Hailey Bieber

The internet hasn’t seen Bieber in a pregnancy-friendly pair of jorts yet, however, the Rhode Beauty founder’s shorts-clad outfit from last summer still delivers a fair share of style inspo. In true model off-duty form, the multi-hyphenate reached for her tried-and-true basics for a day out in L.A., which included a white LESET crop top, Adidas Sambas, and vintage Levi’s jean shorts. Like Ashley, she also wore a double-denim moment as she layered a Calvin Klein jean jacket overtop her T-shirt.