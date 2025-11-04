The Council of Fashion Designers of America (The CFDA) held their annual awards ceremony at the Museum of Natural History on November 3. And since The CFDA Awards are basically the Oscars equivalent for the fashion industry, you can imagine the caliber of creators, stylists, and celebrities that made the list for the exclusive night. Traditionally, designers are paired up to dress celebrities — the format is similar to the MET Gala. But this year, it seemed as though everyone got the memo to wear New York’s very own signature black and white palette for their evening on the Upper West Side.

And even though the unspoken theme of the night was timeless minimalism, the night was still full of impeccable style and memorable red carpet moments. At the top of our list? Rihanna showing up in support of her partner, ASAP Rocky — who was there to accept the 2025 Fashion Icon Award. The Fenty beauty mogul was dressed in a chic black trench coat and white trousers by Alaïa (whose creative director, Pieter Mulier received the International Award). The singer previously attended the awards ceremony in 2014, wearing one of her most remembered looks, during which she won the Fashion Icon Award herself.

This year’s winners also included Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, who made a rare public appearance to accept their award for American Accessory Designer of the Year for their label, The Row. The duo skipped the red carpet but were seen in coordinating monochromatic black ensembles as they took the stage to accept their prize. Other big awards of the night went to Ralph Lauren for American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Thom Browne for American Menswear Designer of the Year, and Ashlyn Park for Emerging Designer of the Year for her label Ashlyn.

Ahead, see all of the award-worthy, black and white looks that made it on our best-dressed list.

Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Naomi Campbell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Laura Harrier

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Diotima.

Brittany Snow

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Hervé Léger.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Dove Cameron

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Angel Reese

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Sergio Hudson.

Alex Consani

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Michelle Williams

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Proenza Schouler.

Paloma Elsesser

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Simkhai.

Ryan Destiny

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

In Alexander Wang.

Vera Wang

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Vera Wang, obviously.

Julianne Moore

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Cynthia Rowley.

Ashley Graham

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

In Kallmeyer.

Ciara

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

In Sergio Hudson.

Sara Moonves & Jennifer Lawrence

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Both in The Row.

Addison Rae

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Norma Kamali.

Jennifer Fisher

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera and Jennifer Fisher.