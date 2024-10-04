For a multi-hyphenate icon like Rihanna, few people can match her level, whether it’s on the music or fashion fronts. But throughout Rihanna’s four year relationship with A$AP Rocky, the rapper has proven himself worthy of the challenge. While the power couple rarely walks the red carpet together, their date night attire has always been memorable (fans still aren’t over their high-fashion ‘fits from Rocky’s birthday bash last year). This year, for his 36th trip around the sun on October 3, Rihanna and her beau made headlines once again in date night outfits courtesy of Bottega Veneta — one of their favorite ateliers.

While en route to So & So's Piano Bar in New York, the couple was snapped by the paparazzi before an intimate dinner with friends and family. To no surprise, Rihanna and Rocky rented out the entire Hell’s Kitchen hotspot and stayed there until the early hours of October 4. Rihanna, for one, looked ultra-glam in a plunging black maxi dress, complete with a halter-shaped neckline, shoulder cutouts, and long sleeves. Her ankle-grazing skirt was ruched down the center and secured with an elongated bow. From there, the Grammy winner layered a cropped fur coat in a divine chocolate brown shade overtop her LBD. To match her gown’s alluring energy, Rihanna packed on the bling, starting with rhinestone-embellished ankle-strap pumps from Amina Muaddi — her go-to footwear label. Finally, she accessorized with various chains, a vintage 1980s pearl necklace from For Future Reference, diamond stud earrings, and cherry-tinted black sunglasses.

Then there was Rocky, who also styled a slew of Bottega Veneta pieces — a fitting selection for the label’s brand ambassador. The rapper delivered a masterclass in autumnal layering, starting with a pinstripe button-down, a heather gray vest and matching trousers, and a houndstooth overcoat.

Whether or not you have a date night coming up, RiRi’s latest look deserves a spot in your evening-wear rotation. Channel the fashion muse’s OOTN via the curated edit below.