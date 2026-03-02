You never quite know which trends will dominate the red carpet at a major Hollywood awards show, but at the 2026 Actor Awards, one motif stole the spotlight: textured detailing. The ceremony, formerly known as The SAG Awards, debuted not only a new name but also its first official dress code. In collaboration with Elle, attendees were asked to interpret "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s” — and they delivered accordingly. Feathers, fringe, tulle, and intricate beading made their way onto the carpet in full force, rightfully so.

The early twentieth century ushered in the Jazz Age and, with it, the rise of flapper style — the fashion subculture, defined by movement and embellishment. The night’s red carpet wholly echoed that same spirit. Fringed silhouettes were plentiful, from Odessa A’zion’s shaggy romper one-piece to Brigerton star Yerin Ha’s flowing white top anchored with classic black tailored trousers. Both looks swayed effortlessly with every step. Parker Posey embraced the theme in a bubblegum pink Gucci gown trimmed with feathers, adding just the right amount of subtle old Hollywood drama.

The Actor Award’s best looks were far from tacky costumes, they were thoughtful, multi-dimensional, and layered with texture galore.

Gwyneth Paltrow

JC Olivera/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Yerin Ha

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Odessa A'zion

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Saiid Kobeisy couture and De Beers jewelry.

Hannah Einbinder

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell

MICHAEL TRAN/Getty Images

In Naeem Khan and Mindi Mond jewelry.

Parker Posey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Fran Drescher