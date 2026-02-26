When you’re slated to walk in a designer show during Milan fashion week, all eyes are on you. And if you’re Bella Hadid, it’s that times one hundred. Since the supermodel landed in Italy she’s been delivering epic street style moments for her fans while simultaneously dropping hints as to what show’s she’ll be apart of. Hadid was spotted returning to her hotel on Feb. 25, the night before the Prada show, wearing a black leather bomber jacket and an XL handbag from the Italian label.

Fashion insiders were quick to notice the size of her $3,800 leather Prada purse, which felt intentional considering the Bonnie design comes in four sizes — hers being the largest. The next morning when the Orebella founder was on schedule for the Prada call time, it became clear that she would not only be wearing Prada around Milan, but starring in the Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show herself.

Hadid’s off-duty style may have been a clue, but as a seasoned runway professional, she knows to keep her runway look under wraps until curtains. Even though the model opted for her own larger bag, the runway told a different story.

Hadid appeared on the runway a total of four times — but she didn’t wear four different looks. Each time she emerged, she removed a layer from the same outfit. First it was her coat, then her sheer button down, and finally she removed a white poplin dress to reveal shorts and a tank top. Throughout the quick changes, Hadid carried three different purses, two black and one green croc-embossed handle bags.

All of them were the complete opposite in size compared to her extra-large bag from the night before. The newest Prada accessories tell a different, smaller story for next autumn — one that doesn’t necessarily fit your entire life into it, but that you can easily grab and go.

While you wait for the new bags to drop, you can copy Hadid’s oversized jetsetter look to hold you over.

