It can be easy to fall back on a tried and true — and limited — selection of hairstyles any time of the year. But it’s especially easy in the summertime, when often, the top priority is simply to keep cool and try not to sweat out your look. Still, even amid the humid days and sweltering rays, there will be times when you want to opt for something a little more done up than a classic ponytail. And when those opportunities present themselves, consider trying out a celebrity-approved style that always makes waves (even when worn straight): The wet look.

Wet-look hairstyles are defined by their effortless texture — which can be curly, wavy, or straight — and super glossy finish that appears, well, wet. The vibe can be achieved via air-drying, if you want to wear your own texture, or on curled or flat-ironed hair; either way, you’ll need plenty of gel or pomade. A wet finish can transform a bouncy bob or piecey pixie into a sleek, futuristic style (as Zendaya has done many times), or turn a bouncy supermodel blowout into a dreamy mermaid moment. It can make curls look even more sculptural — just ask Tessa Thompson — or add a tactile element to straight styles, as demonstrated by stars like Ashley Graham and Lara Raj.

Intrigued? Scroll on for ten of our favorite celeb-approved ways to wear the wet look.

Selena Gomez

Gomez put her bob into hydro mode for a Rare Beauty event. By directing the hair to the side, hairstylist Marissa Marino created a look that was more “beachy” than “futuristic.”

Zendaya

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Zendaya often opts for a wet look, usually swept back off her face. But for the season three premiere of Euphoria, the actress and her go-to hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, went for piecey moment. It was the perfect effortless match for her slinky brown halter dress.

Florence Pugh

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Another celeb who loves a wet look is Pugh. Here, she paired a combed-back pompadour with bold neon eye makeup for a pretty yet punk vibe.

Tyla

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For the 2026 Met Gala, hairstylist Yusef gave Tyla wet-looking curls to go with her dripping-in-glitter, fresh-from-the-sea makeup.

Teyana Taylor

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Speaking of “fresh from the sea,” at the 52nd AMAs, Taylor rocked a “mermaid mullet” that was as elegant as it was daring.

Leslie Bibb

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Bibb’s bob was the breakout hair star of 2025. While the actor wore the blunt cut numerous ways, this side-parted hydro bob was certainly one of the standouts.

Tessa Thompson

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What do you wear with a wave-inspired sea blue gown and glossy lids? Immaculately sculptured curls with a drenched sheen, of course. Hairstylist Lacy Redway gave Thompson exactly that for the 2026 Met Gala.

Ashley Graham

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Graham’s Met Gala wet look featured minimal waves and a straighter texture. Stylist Gonn Kinoshita said the hair was designed to capture “the feeling of emerging from water.” He continued: “We wanted it to mirror the dress — fluid and subtly sculptural, yet still soft and effortless.”

Katy Perry

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“Shipwrecked, but make it fashion” was the vibe Perry went for at the 2024 MTV VMAs. (Complimentary.) The glossy wet waves were a highlight of the look.

Lara Raj

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For Spotify’s Best New Artist 2026, Katseye’s Raj went with a straight, wet-finished ‘do. The lack of a defined part gave the style an especially effortless energy.