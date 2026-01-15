While there’s no denying that vintage hairstyles are having a moment, for the most part, that’s manifested in the form of bobs; specifically, the kind of bouncy, chin-length roller-sets that have dominated red carpets for the last couple of years. But there’s more than one way to channel the ladylike energy of mid-century hairstyles, and Tessa Thompson just demonstrated as much with an elegant French roll, styled by celebrity hair extraordinaire Lacy Redway.

For the super shiny ‘do, Thompson’s long lengths (most recently seen flowing down her back at the 2026 Golden Globes Awards) were tucked away into an immaculate roll at the back of her head. One piece of hair was left out to swoop across her face, creating a sleek bang moment that curled just behind her ear. And it must be noted that not a single hair appeared out of place.

Thompson wore the look to a Los Angeles screening of her film Hedda, which is set in the 1950s. In a bit of a “method dressing” moment, the actress paired the sophisticated hairstyle with cat-eye liner by makeup artist Alex Babsky and a vintage Chanel set styled by Karla Welch, who added a few modern touches, such as the open jacket.

The “coiffed” (as described by Redway) styling wasn’t the only on-trend aspect of the hair. Although Thompson has experimented with different hues in the past, most notably red, the solid black she has favored as of late fits right into the high-impact, highlight-free “color-drenching” approach to hair color set to dominate 2026.