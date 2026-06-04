On the red carpet, Selena Gomez will experiment with her lip colors, her manicures, and even the length of her hair. But one thing she seldom messes with is her hair color. The multi-hyphenate’s rich shade of espresso brunette is one of her signatures; indeed, it’s been so long since she last lightened up that when you Google “Selena Gomez blonde hair,” the results are essentially an indie sleaze-era time capsule. But acting requires transformation — and for Gomez, who is currently filming in London, that includes a new, coppery-red hue.

In a photo dump posted to Instagram, the star shared snippets from the British capital, where she and co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are currently filming season six of their hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Among the snaps from production and off-duty pics hanging with pals, Gomez included both a photo and a video of herself with wavy copper strands, parted slightly off-center and cascading down past her clavicle.

While the hair bore a very realistic dark root, I would wager it’s an especially convincing wig and not, in fact, a dye job — in the rest of the images (and in recent snaps posted to her stories), the star is back to her brown lob.

Still, if my research is correct, this copper moment is the first time we’ve seen the Rare Beauty founder with a warm-toned shade of red. In fact, the last time she went red in general was way back in 2008 when she donned a few edgy cherry streaks for the premiere of Hannah Montana: The Best of Both Worlds.