This Italian Destination Was A Celeb Hotspot In 2021

The year 2020 may have been scarce in the way of vacations, but 2021 was anything but — especially for celebrities. And for those who like to live vicariously through the fabulous travels of the rich and famous, it was a serious treat for the eyes. While A-listers’ jet-setting lifestyles are always over-the-top, it seems they decided this was the year to be more extravagant than ever. That includes not only the luxurious destinations where celebrities vacationed, but also the marathon-like ways in which they visited them.

Unsurprisingly, Italy was a favorite — specifically, the Amalfi Coast, which saw major stars like Gabrielle Union, Molly Sims, and more. In fact, Europe as a whole was buzzing — Jasmine Tookes made Croatia her bachelorette destination, Camila Cabello explored France, and Olivia Culpo (and her sisters) jetted off to sunny Greece.

That said, it appeared just as many stayed closer to home this year, opting for an easier way to escape daily life. That included Ashley Graham, who kept it classic with some R&R in Miami, as well as Kristen Bell and her family, who went on a full-blown road trip through the West.

There’s no shortage of travel inspiration this year; in fact, it seems the trips just keep getting better. A few of the most enviable celebrity vacations so far, ahead.

Positano, Italy

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s summer vacation was so epic, they literally gave it a hashtag: #WadeWorldTour2021. The family began their trip by making their way down the Amalfi Coast; then, they hopped from places like Sardinia and Corsica. Eventually, they even traveled over to France, where they stopped in Paris and Burgundy. Talk about making up for lost time.

Mexico City

According to Architectural Digest, Dua Lipa’s summer vacation included a stay in Mexico City at Quetzalcoatl's Nest, an Airbnb “that pays homage to an ancient Aztec god known as the feathered or plumed serpent.” Which means that, yes, this actually is one celebrity vacation you can recreate yourself.

Miami, Florida

Shortly after announcing her second pregnancy, Ashley Graham jetted off to Miami for a sun-filled week of beaches and palm trees.

Scandinavia

Lily Collins skipped the typical beach honeymoon for a nature-filled adventure in Scandinavia with her husband. The trip included a night at restaurant noma in Copenhagen, time in the Swedish Lapland, road tripping, and, it appeared, much more. “I can’t imagine a more memorable, magical first trip as newlyweds and way to officially begin our lives together,” Collins wrote in an Instagram post.

Capri, Italy

Union and Wade weren’t the only stars to grace the Amalfi Coast this year — in fact, far from it. Following the Venice Film Festival, Molly Sims headed over to the island of Capri, where it appears she enjoyed all the classic activities of the luxurious spot.

Ios, Greece

Olivia Culpo took her first trip to Greece this summer, which started in Santorini along with her sisters and moved on to the nearby island of Ios. Fortunately, she even shared some of her accommodations, which included the five-star resort, Calilo.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Jasmine Tookes and some of her closest friends headed off to Croatia for her August bachelorette party, which included view-filled boat rides, luxe picnics, and lots of photoshoots by the sea.

Florence, Italy

Though she didn’t disclose many details, Kate Hudson spent some time touring Italy over the summer, making Florence and the region of Umbria part of her scenic trip.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Like Graham, Kaling stuck to the states for her vacation in August, venturing out to Las Vegas to stay at The Wynn with a few of her friends. “See ya, Peppa! Peace out Daniel Tiger! Mom friends headed to Vegas for some (vaccinated, safe) WILD TIMES!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Western United States

Unsurprisingly, it seems exploring the U.S. was a trend for many celebs — Kristen Bell and her family also chose to stay close to home by road-tripping through the West. (In impeccable style, of course.)

Paris, France

Camila Cabello appeared to have a leisurely time making her way throughout France this October. After posting some initial photos in Paris, she seemed to have a blast exploring more of the country (if her multiple “j’aime la France” Instagram slideshows are any indication).