Model. TV personality. Actor. Entrepreneur. Over the span of her 20-year career Molly Sims has worn many hats. But with the release of her new podcast Lipstick On the Rim, Sims is putting on yet another. And, according to the model, it fits like a dream. “After a long journey of trying to figure it out, I started to have a clean perspective on what I wanted to do for the next five years,” says Sims to TZR. “My love of beauty and wellness is very real and has been a part of my life for 20-plus years. I’ve always tried things, connected people, been a guinea pig. I can talk about a lipstick for, you know, 20 minutes.”

The MTV’s House of Style alum explains that, as it happens, she especially loves to have said lipstick conversations with one particular person — her best friend and Lipstick on the Rim co-host, Emese Gormley. “I was going to do the podcast ultimately on my own and have different people co-host,” explains Sims. “But she was like the one person that I love to talk beauty and wellness [with]. And we’re also polar opposites. I’m 5’10” she’s 5’2. I eat to live, she lives to eat. We’re very different people but alike and share that [interest in] ‘what can we do,’ ‘where can we get it,’ and ‘how do we do it’ [mentality].”

And that shared curiosity around beauty and wellness is essentially what Lipstick on the Rim is all about. It’s a podcast-version of the conversations you might have with a best friend about skin care, makeup, and self-care. Maybe you’re considering facial fillers and want to know more about it from people who perform the treatment as well as receive it regularly. Or maybe you’re curious about a buzzy meal program everyone is talking about on social media. “With guests ranging from top health and beauty experts to their industry friends, you’ll get the scoop on the latest trends, which products and procedures to try, and which to run from — and they just might be doing it all with a drink in hand,” says the podcast’s official site.

There’s also a very clear wellness and “inside out” angle here that differentiates Lipstick on the Rim from other beauty podcasts. “I think, with beauty, we focus so much on the outside,” says Sims. “But, you know, as much as you can look amazing on the outside, you have to feel good on the inside, whether it’s losing five pounds, gaining five pounds. There’s always going to be that ebb and flow and you’re always going to have the highs and lows. It’s about how you go with them while learning and laughing and crying.”

As for the guests of Lipstick on the Rim, Sims says she looks for individuals within the beauty and wellness spaces who can offer “something new” on a specific topic she’s curious about, from plastic surgery to nutrition. “I try to find stuff out so I can really give authentic information to help women become more knowledgable about that person or topic,” says Sims. “Whether that be [influencer] Serena Kerrigan, [my plastic surgeon] Dr. Rady Rahban, or endocrinologist Dr. Jordan Gellar. A lot of people don’t know what an endocrinologist is! What do they do? What do you look for in one?”

Keeping things authentic is the aim when Sims and Gormley are at the mic, says the supermodel, who explains that she had practice showing her audience a more “undone” version of herself over quarantine via — that’s right — TikTok. “You got to see me with no makeup on, sitting in a sink or hiding in my closet drinking a bottle of wine,” says Sims. “I think that allowed me to have that relatability that I always thought I had. But I think the people who didn’t know me really got to see that part.” Like her TikTok posts, Sims’ podcast aims to do away with all the “bells and whistles” and picture-perfect snapshots often displayed on Instagram, giving listeners Sims’ unfiltered views on everything from Botox and “mommy makeovers” to the model’s most embarrassing moments and pet peeves. All while grasping a glass of wine, no less.