Camila Cabello's Cinderella premiere glam is one of the hottest topics of conversation today, and rightfully so. Last night, the 24-year-old star walked the red carpet in Los Angeles for the first time as an actor ahead of the movie's highly anticipated September 3 release. Naturally, the star and her glam squad brought their A-game for the special occasion, and TZR has all the details, from her makeup to her nails.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta was responsible for the star's double-take-worthy glam. Cabello stunned in a sharp cat-eye teamed with a bold set of lashes, neutral eyeshadow, a hearty sweep of blush, and a soft mauve lip. Ta shared an up-close photo of the look to Instagram with the caption, "Modern Day Cinderella."

And we can't talk about Cabello's beauty look without gushing about her waist-length low ponytail and swirled edges, brought to life by Los Angeles-based hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. "We wanted to create something very modern and sleek — and I wanted the hair to look expensive," the pro tells TZR, adding that his goal for the baby hairs was to evoke a high-fashion aesthetic. "I wanted her to look like she's stepping out of a Paris runway couture show,” he says.

The actor’s glam perfectly complemented her crystal-embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown, black Casadei thigh-high boots, and Kavant & Sharart diamond earrings. As the perfect finishing touch to round out the look, celebrity nail artist Emi Kudo gave her sparkly gold nails that featured a triangle moon design for an "edgy twist." Click through the manicurist’s gallery below for a close-up of Cabello’s glitzy talons.

