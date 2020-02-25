The key to putting together an effortlessly chic ensemble at a moment’s notice can come down to one simple piece of advice: When in doubt, wear black. The tried-and-true color has and will always be considered a timeless option, no matter the occasion. But if you happen to be looking for an alternative hue to wear in place of your all-black ensembles or you want a lighter option as the temperatures warm up, look to Olivia Culpo’s leather outfit for inspiration, which proves that brown may just be the biggest color trend of the season.

Monochromatic dressing, especially when it’s done in minimalist-approved, neutral hues, is nothing new to the fashion world. However, what keeps this styling method alive and well is the trending color that takes over each season. And for spring, it looks like that color is caramel brown.

Culpo sported the warm brown shade in the form of an all-leather ensemble during Milan Fashion Week for Tod’s Fall/Winter 2020 presentation. The entrepreneur and fashion influencer created the foundation of her outfit with the $1,750 Perforated Leather Shirt and the $1,850 Pleated Perforated Leather Pants from the emerging Turkish brand Zeynep Arçay, a label that’s been worn by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Kourtney Kardashian. The style icon completed her look with the $6,925 Leather Trench and a handbag from Tod’s along with a pair of Jacquemus shoes, creating a head-to-toe leather ensemble.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Culpo isn’t the first one to sport an all-brown look and she certainly won’t be the last. Other stars who recently rocked warm brown shades include Selena Gomez and Sienna Miller — who both wore the color in the form of coordinated suits — and Margot Robbie, who wore a brown puff sleeve mini dress last December. If these style icons are any indication, this particular shade could be the new alternative to black.

If you want to take on the trend and sport a warm brown look like Culpo’s, scroll down to shop her outfit below and sport the all-leather ensemble the next time you’re headed out.