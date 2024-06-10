Margot Robbie’s fashion prowess reached a fever pitch last year during her Barbie: The Movie press tour. The actor showcased her superpower of manifesting a flawless vintage glam moment on any and all red carpets. And while, yes, effortlessly executing an archival gown is all well and good, extending said effortlessness to an off-duty ensemble is truly worthy of praise. Robbie recently proved the latter point when she popped up in NYC in a classic tan suit, expertly accessorized with off-duty items, making for an ideal low-key 9-5 look.

On June 8, she and husband Tom Ackerley were seen leaving a hotel after a quick weekend stay. The Australian actor kept it cool in the aforementioned suit, which featured a boxy, roomy fit. She grounded the look with casual essentials including a cotton tee (or tank), New Balance sneakers, a black baseball hat, and Bottega Veneta’s Gemelli bag. Jewelry was kept simple, with Robbie opting for classic gold hoops and coordinating plate necklace. (Also, upon closer inspection, you’ll spot her mahogany red manicure that is an interesting and unexpected choice for the warm summer months.)

JosiahW / BACKGRID

This off-duty ensemble offers great inspo for those unsure of how to dress for the office this summer — and for the rest of the year for that matter. A roomy suit and sneakers is a winning combo, especially when complemented with the right accessories. Also, work in a lightweight cotton tank to keep cool and keep the integrity of the work-ready look even if you ditch the jacket. In the colder seasons, you can swap in a knit sweater for extra warmth. This is truly a no-fail formula that anyone can reach for in a pinch.

Shop Robbie’s latest look below and see if it doesn’t do wonders for your 9-5 morning routine.