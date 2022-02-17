Gabrielle Union's Prada Bralette Is Summer 2022's Must-Have Top

No one wants to wear an uncomfortable bra. The fashionable and enjoyable way to rock this undergarment then is by opting for a bralette. Its rise in popularity has led to various sultry and comfy iterations one can wear as an actual top. Take Gabrielle Union’s Prada bralette at the fashion house’s Mode event as a prime example. (The designer piece is beloved by stars like Emily Ratajkowski, who owns a denim version, and Sydney Sweeney who has it in white.) Union styled her Prada top with a power suit, also from the label, for an impactful look on Feb. 16.

On that day, she attended Prada Mode in Los Angeles — a traveling contemporary culture-themed event where guests can view art and socialize. For the elevated occasion, Union wore her signature power suit and bralette combo. She styled her white bralette with a tailored black blazer and pants, which featured a waistband that denoted the luxury brand’s name. The uncomplicated and flirty outfit felt chic and cool, giving Union that laid-back West Coast gal meets NYC uptown energy. She wore a pair of sparkly heels to give her nighttime ensemble some shine and carried a sleek, briefcase-inspired handbag. It appears she loved her overall look because she promptly posted the outfit on Instagram, with the caption: “Face Card Accepted At All Participating Locations.”

Union In Her Prada Bra Top:

GIO/BACKGRID

Courtesy of Prada

Ratajkowski & Sweeney in Prada:

Although Union’s white Prada Re-Nylon Bra Top is out of stock, you can shop the black version below. If you prefer the cream-colored hue still, you can find similar designs across brands like Bec + Bridge, Dodo Bar Or, and Jonathan Simkhai. For logo styles, turn to classic brands like Calvin Klein and Versace. Once you secure your favorite bralette, you can style it underneath a blazer à la Union or rock it over a T-shirt for a more modest appearance. Either way, it will be an essential summer 2022 item.

