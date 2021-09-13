Amanda Gorman Arrived At The Met Gala Covered In Hundreds Of Swarovski Crystals

Amanda Gorman first wowed America as the inaugural poet at the 2021 swearing in of President Joe Biden and now, she’s making waves as a 2021 Met Gala co-host. The 23-year-old leaned fully into this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, by arriving in an ensemble inspired by The Statue of Liberty. Though her royal blue Vera Wang gown stunned, Amanda Gorman’s Met Gala 2021 beauty look is what really stole the show.

Gorman’s face was adorned with crystals placed all around her eyes and up through her temples, with the rest of her makeup kept fairly simple. Rather than take a literal approach and don a pronged crown like the actual Statue of Liberty, the poet opted for a custom headpiece by NYC label, Jennifer Behr, and a long braid draped over her shoulder. Selected by Gorman along with her stylist, Jason Bolden, the crystal headpiece is a customized rendition of the brand’s iconic Arielle Chignon Wrap and is studded with hundreds of hand-set Swarovski crystals.

“Working with Amanda was a dream come true for me, and it was my absolute goal to bring her vision to life,” Behr explains via a press email. “I wanted her to have access to our full breadth of work — from archived classics to never-before-seen custom crowns. She beautifully landed on one of my favorite signature pieces, worn in a style all her own, of course.”

More to come...