Let Lupita Nyong’o Show You What A Main Character Makeup Moment Looks Like

With less than a week left ‘til the holiday season's true kickoff, there’s officially no more grumbling about those who’ve already decorated in anticipation. In fact, if anything, this time of year's festivity is an ideal excuse to go all-out on everything fun: parties, decorations, outfits, and, of course, makeup and hair. Lupita Nyong’o always sets the bar high with her aesthetic choices — her latest Met Gala look is worthy of a coffee table book alone! — but her festive makeup at a recent Mui Mui event is like a roadmap to holiday beauty perfection. Lupita Nyong’o’s makeup, with rhinestones arranged in a constellation-like pattern just below her carefully-arched brows, is both a showstopping glam moment and an easily-achieved trend sure to be everywhere this winter.

Nyong’o’s makeup artist, Nick Barose, took inspiration from ‘40s film icon Marlene Deitrich and the legendary Nina Simone for the complete work. A photograph of Simone with glittering rhinestones along her own lash line and eyebrows was an especially meaningful reference for the pair, who put this look together for Miu Miu’s Nuit Club event on Nov.16. Barose was kind enough to share a breakdown of exactly how he fleshed out the party-perfect makeup moment, detailing the specific Lancôme products used to make it happen.

Lancôme, Nick Barose

Though the eyes are undoubtedly the most arresting part of Nyong’o’s glam, her velvet matte skin deserves plenty of credit, too. To start, Barose prepped the skin with the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum all over the face and its eye-specific counterpart beneath her eyes. Lancôme’s Prep & Matte Primer, placed through the t-zone, helped secure that immaculate finish for the rest of her face makeup, which included Lancôme long-wear foundation, under eye concealer, a dusting of Dual Finish Powder Foundation in shade 550 all over her face, and Armani’s Neo Nude Color Melting Palm in 61 and Fluid Sheer on the cheeks.

Lancôme, Nick Barose

Now for the star of the show: Nyong’o’s eye makeup. Barose takes his time to prep the lids with a coat of Lancôme Prime It Boost It. “This is my go-to for events and perfect for the holiday season when your eyes are the focus”, Barose shares in a press release. “The primer is colorless so helps intensify shadow and is a great base for jewels and accessories.”

After lining the upper and lower lash lines with a deep brown pencil — “wing it out for extra ‘90s drama,” Barose instructs — apply a bronze shade all over the lid and then “add the rhinestones in the negative space below the brow and lid to accentuate the curve of the brow and lash line.” Finish the eyes with several coats of Lancôme’s Monsieur Big Mascara for added volume and drama. Nyong’o’s rust-colored glossy lips are the work of the Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Amandelle and a cult-classic lip gloss: a Juicy Tube in shade Caramel Gospel. What else could provide that sort of shine?

Lancôme, Nick Barose

It’s understandable if you need to rush out and copy this bejeweled look immediately —check out everything you’ll need to make it happen below. Unfortunately, Nyong’o’s effortless cool is unavailable for purchase at this time.

