Hailey Bieber’s Look at The Saint Laurent Show Gave Barbiecore A Sultry Twist

Paris Fashion Week has begun and celebrities are flying into the city of love to attend all of the highly anticipated runway shows. If you take a peek at the schedule, you’ll notice familiar names as heritage brands such as Christian Dior, Saint Laurent, Loewe, and Chloé all debut their Spring/Summer 2023 collections. Fan favorites like The Row and Off-White, too, are showing, which should be a treat to watch. With all the major names on the cal, you can expect many celebrities to partake in the events. Therefore, the celebrity outfits at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 should not be ignored.

Already Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Natalie Portman debuted notable high-fashion looks while sitting front and center. Bieber, for example, made a statement at the Saint Laurent show in a Barbiecore coordinating two-piece set. Moss and Kravitz, on the other hand, provided a lesson in elevating an all-black ensemble, either with something furry or silky. (They were spotted sitting front row at Saint Laurent, as well.) Ahead, get a glimpse at everyone’s extra chic looks, so far. Additionally, if you have an upcoming fancy affair on the calendar, the celebrity outfits below will provide you with more than enough inspiration for dressing up in the fall/winter.

Kate Moss

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The supermodel wore a show-stopping black mini dress to attend the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 show. To give the ensemble a sultry feel, she carried a black furry coat and wore a pair of strappy Saint Laurent pumps.

Hailey Bieber

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Beiber made an entrance at the Saint Laurent show by styling a bubblegum-pink two-piece set for the occasion. She gave the look her signature cool-girl feel with silver cuff bracelets and rectangular sunglasses.

Zoë Kravitz

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kravitz showcased her edgy style for the Saint Laurent show by rocking an all-black ensemble. She wore a two-piece set underneath a silky coat and finished off the look with patent leather pumps.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The beauty entrepreneur and model radiated at the Saint Laurent show in a timeless floor-length gown. She accessorized the elegant number with a Saint Laurent clutch.

Laura Harrier

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Harrier created a ‘70s-inspired outfit to attend the Saint Laurent show. She slipped into a pair of flared pants and styled the statement bottoms with a sheer top.

Rosamund Pike

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pike looked elegant and polished at the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2023 show. She wore a black and gold embellished dress with shearling clogs.

Shailene Woodley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Woodley attended the Christian Dior show in a pair of high-waisted trousers and a polka dot shirt. Suspenders gave the ensemble a menswear-inspired feel while she styled comfy in ballet flats and a black hat.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Gyllenhaal wore a semi-sheer top and flowing maxi skirt to attend the Christian Dior show. She styled the Dior look with accessories from the fashion house.

Natalie Portman

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Portman sat front row at the Christian Dior show. She opted for a cape style dress and oversized sunglasses.

Jisoo

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The Blackpink singer wore a strapless LBD at Christian Dior’s show. The classic look was complemented with the label’s Book Tote bag.