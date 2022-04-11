The (celebrity) wedding season is off with a bang. This past weekend, Brooklyn Beckham (the eldest son of British superstar couple David and Victoria Beckham) and actor Nicola Peltz tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, and the photos do not disappoint. Nicola Peltz’s wedding look was nothing short of chic and glamorous — the 27-year-old donned a custom Valentino gown, lace gloves, and a dramatic embroidered veil, and her ‘90s supermodel glam was the cherry on top.

The black-tie wedding was featured in British Vogue but, of course, plenty of pictures made their way to Instagram. Peltz herself shared a variety of snaps in which she tagged her entire glam team, including her longtime makeup artist Kate Lee and hairstylist Adir Abergel. “Even after ten years of collaborating it never gets old,” Peltz said in the caption of a close-up shot from the ceremony on Instagram.

Lee created a classic bridal look that involved a soft, smokey eye (with an eye-catching pop of shimmer on the inner corners), fluttery lashes, rosy cheeks, and a neutral lip color. For Peltz’s hair, Abergel added a bit of instantly recognizable ‘90s supermodel flair — her blonde locks were pinned pack into a romantic half-up, half-down style, with face-framing bangs that, in an Instagram post, the stylist shared were inspired by the German runway legend Claudia Schiffer. Not only that, but he also revealed that the decision to cut bangs happened just “moments before the wedding.”

“Watching @nicolaannepeltz and @brooklynbeckham tie the knot was super emotional,” Abergel said in his caption. “The getting ready part was pure fun. Cutting Claudia Schiffer 90’s bangs moments before the wedding, watching @kateleemakeup do her magic with makeup, standing by Nicola & @lesliefremar as she got her dressed in the most beautiful @maisonvalentino custom gown.And finally, that insanely beautiful custom made veil….I cried putting that veil in place.”

Peltz’s hair wasn’t the only ‘90s supermodel-inspired part of her wedding glam. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik gave the actor a gorgeously chic and simple manicure that he’s dubbed the “90s Supermodel American Mani.”

“Custom blended ‘90s Supermodel American Mani for the stunning bride,” Bachik wrote on Instagram along with a shot of Peltz’s hand — which also showed off her stunning engagement ring. The American manicure began to surge in popularity in 2021, as it’s a more subdued version of the trendy French manicure. Peltz’s medium-length, rounded nails are a milky nude shade and feature a subtle ivory tip, the ultimate sweet and feminine bridal mani.

Overall, Peltz looked like absolute perfection on her wedding day, thanks to a timeless beauty look with a few ‘90s-inspired elements to keep things classic. Brides, take notes!