When it comes to viral aesthetics, there’s no doubt the celebrity set has a soft spot for the light academia look — think collegiate blazers, neutral matching sets, and effortlessly chic flats. Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Emma Watson, and Jenna Ortega frequently tap into the half sophisticated, half preppy formula for various street style moments — each time delivering a slew of outfit inspo. And most recently, Julia Roberts took the English teacher vibes to a whole new level. On July 9, the fashion muse styled a light academia look complete with a houndstooth blazer while filming her newest movie, After the Hunt, where she coincidentally plays a college professor.

While on set in Cambridge, England, Roberts was snapped by the paparazzi looking right at home on a university’s picturesque campus. You might’ve mistaken her for an actual professor as she was photographed with a coffee mug in-hand and a classic blazer atop her shoulders. The Pretty Woman star’s houndstooth blazer was light academia personified thanks to its slightly oversized silhouette, structured shoulders, and padded elbows. Her timeless topper also felt right up Roberts’ off-screen alley given her decades-long love affair with statement-making blazers (see her iconic pinstripe sport coat at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards).

Now, back to her latest outfit. From there, Roberts dressed down her blazer via a baggy white T-shirt and matching wide-leg jeans cinched with a brown belt. The A-lister rounded out her look with the celeb-approved Eva Two Ballet Flat from The Row in brown — Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence are also fans of the stealthy slip-on. In true Roberts form, she opted for minimal jewelry — just a gold signet ring opposite from her character’s wedding band — and instead let her relatively new blonde hair grab all the worthy attention.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Now that filming for After the Hunt is officially underway, there’s a chance you’ll see Roberts a lot more in the coming weeks. Fingers crossed it’s a situation like Dakota Johnson on the set of Materialists, where she’ll step out in a new enviable ensemble each day (IYKYK). As you not-so patiently await her next light collegiate moment, channel her most recent OOTD with the curated edit below.