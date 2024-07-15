When it comes to summer soirées, few A-list affairs garner as large of a celebrity attendance as the final day of Wimbledon. And this year’s 137th annual tennis championship was no different. After two full weeks of spotting your favorite celebs in the stands, it all came to a head on July 14 when Zendaya, Julia Roberts, Glenn Close, and Ayo Edebiri all donned their tenniscore best inside Centre Court. But wait — there’s more. Just minutes before the first serve, Kate Middleton made the grandest of entrances at Wimbledon in a bright purple midi dress — which marked her second public outing since she shared her cancer diagnosis back in March.

The Princess of Wales attended the Sunday afternoon match with her sister, Pippa Middleton and nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. As she made her way to her front-row seat, Middleton was greeted by roaring applause from the excited attendees at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. After the game, the fashion muse took to the court to present the trophy to Carlos Alcatraz, the 21-year-old winner of the men’s final. This allowed photographers to capture her entire OOTD — a luxe look that perfectly aligned with her signature penchant for jewel tones.

While Middleton is known to source her daytime dresses from Jenny Packham, this time she opted for a vibrant lilac midi courtesy of London-based label, Safiyaa. The calf-grazing number was a custom iteration of the brand’s Cecilia Lilac Midi Dress, complete with delicate draping along the bodice, slightly puffy short sleeves, and a graceful A-line skirt. From there, she pinned a plaid bow tie to the fabric on her left shoulder. This pin wasn’t just an adorable addition, it also represents her role as the royal patron of the club — a title she’s held since she took over for Queen Elizabeth in 2016. The bow’s dark green and purple plaid paid homage to Wimbledon’s signature colors. In true Middleton form, her accessories were all collected from London-based companies, starting with tan slingback pumps from Camilla Elphick, an L.K. Bennett top-handle bag, layered gold bangles from Halcyon Days, gold hoop earrings from By Pariah, and finally, black square-frame Victoria Beckham sunglasses.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The best part about Middleton’s latest enviable ensemble? Her exact Safiyaa midi is shockingly still available to shop — as are her shoes, earrings, and bracelets. Add the latest round of Middleton-approved pieces to your year-round rotation via the curated edit below.