When it comes to celebrity weddings, many stars tend to document the special day — or days, in many cases. Sofia Richie Grainge, for instance, debuted her TikTok account during the memorable weekend in the South of France, bringing followers along for the lavish affair. Kourtney Kardashian, too, shared her swanky Portofino, Italy, ceremony with fans. Alternatively, some A-listers, such as Anya Taylor-Joy, keep their nuptials out of the spotlight. In April 2022, The Queen's Gambit actor secretly tied the knot to actor and musician Malcolm McRae in New Orleans. (She did, however, have another more public celebration in Italy last October.) Now, in honor of her two-year anniversary, Taylor-Joy is finally sharing her custom Dior dress from multiple angles, and its just as dreamy as we imagined.

On April 2, the 27-year-old actor gave everyone a never-before-seen peek at her intimate I-dos (where she wore the same Dior dress as her second nuptials) via an Instagram carousel. “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” the caption wrote. “The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest🫀 N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat.”

Known for her experimental style, Taylor-Joy is pictured donning her untraditional wedding dress. Rendered in a stunning champagne shade, the number featured a tiered tulle skirt and embroidered hummingbirds. The Dune: Part Two actor accessorized her bridal gown with an extra-long veil and carried a bouquet of white flowers.

It seems Cara Delevingne was in on the secret. Spotted in the third photo, the famous model was clearly in attendance at Taylor-Joy’s first 2022 ceremony. The final slide was a snap of the couple’s one-of-a-kind heart-shaped cakes — hence the emojis and “vampire Lestat” reference in the actor’s IG caption.

Taylor-Joy’s husband, who she was first romantically linked to around May 2021, also posted a glimpse of their nuptials, which were captured by photographer Sebastián Faena, on his Instagram page. “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful,” he wrote in the caption.

In short? 2024 may be the year of vampire-themed weddings, at least if Taylor-Joy has anything to say about it.