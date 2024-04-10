In addition to her status as a fashion trailblazer, Jenna Lyons is also incredibly skilled in the home design space. The former J.Crew creative director actually hopped easily into the interior styling world after her 20-year tenure at the brand, naturally pivoting her razor sharp eye for curation to the home. (She’s also entered the beauty space with her faux eyelash brand Loveseen.) It’s no surprise, then, that lifestyle brands have been leaping at the chance to collaborate with Lyons — but she’s been quite selective in who she partners with. Which is why her latest partnership with Connecticut-based pottery studio Dumais Made is so special. The new three-piece launch, which hits virtual shelves today, melds Lyons love for symbolic, intentional decor with studio founder Charlie Dumais’ intricate and delicate ceramics.

As it happens, Lyons was first introduced to the Dumais’ work via Instagram. In an official release, the brand describes the initial interaction as a modern-day meet-cute. “Mutual admiration and an exchange of DMs eventually led to one-to-one design sessions at the Dumais Made studio with Jenna and Charlie Dumais,” says the release. “The collection revives a beloved Dumais Made design — the pomegranate objet, which Jenna has reinterpreted in various new forms, and with her own distinctive stylistic lens.”

The chic and elegantly gothic three-piece collection consists of handcrafted candleholders, incense holder, and a pomegranate decor objet. Although her initial interest in Dumais Made came from her love for the brand’s Juice Box Lamp, Lyons says, in digging into the label’s archival items, she was drawn to the pomegranate items. The fruit’s symbolism of “sanctity, abundance, and elegance” stood out. Her vision for the compact collection was that, in addition to being aesthetically beautiful, it also served a functional purpose.

Dumais Made

Each piece from the collection is made in the brand’s studio in Litchfield, Connecticut and ranges in price from $50 to $250. You can purchase an item — or the whole set — on Loveseen’s website.